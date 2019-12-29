Jennifer Winget holidaying with rumoured boyfriend Tanuj Virwani in Poland?

Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon in Beyhadh













Jennifer Winget, who’s at the moment successful hearts along with her terrific efficiency in Beyhadh 2, appears to have discovered love once more after a bitter divorce with Karan Singh Grover in 2016.

If studies are something to be believed, the actress is outwardly relationship internet collection Code M co-star Tanuj Virwani. In response to IWMBuzz, the rumoured lovebirds are in Poland to herald the New Yr.

Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwaniinstagram

Tanuj, nonetheless, dismissed the relationship studies by saying, “Rumours; don’t pay heed to them.”

Son of yesteryear Bollywood actress Rati Agnihotri, Tanuj was earlier linked to actress Akshara Haasan. He garnered fame with Amazon Prime’s cricket-betting internet collection Inside Edge, which is at the moment in its second season.

If there may be any fact within the relationship information, Jennifer and Tanuj make for an excellent pair for certain!

Jennifer’s present Beyhadh 2

In the meantime, it has been a number of weeks since Beyhadh 2 began and followers have been gushing over Jennifer’s efficiency as Maya, who loves passionately however can go to any extent to hunt revenge. Many Twitter customers additionally stated she nailed her efficiency within the very first episode.

It’s stated that Jennifer apparently is charging an enormous quantity of about Rs 1.80-1.85 lakh per day for the physiological present.

Speaking about her character, the actress had stated in an interview earlier, “I am completely in love with my character. So much so, it called for a do-over! But no, in all seriousness, the show gave me a blank canvas to chart the course of my character. Being out of the box, you have the opportunity to get creative.”

She additional stated: “Not very often do roles like this fall into your lap, so for an actor it really gets you to push your limits, whilst working within your resources. The show and character are both close to heart. The whole team has put in a lot of thought and effort to come up with the final look for Maya in Season 2 of ‘Beyhadh’ so, I hope the audience shows the same amount of appreciation and love, if not more.”