Jenny Lewis – “Under The Supermoon” (Feat. Habib Koité)

Final yr, Jenny Lewis launched her wonderful all-star album On The Line , performed an entire lot of dwell reveals, and launched her personal pressure of weed. We will't probably anticipate her to be that busy in 2020, however she's beginning issues off nicely sufficient. At this time, Lewis unveils the video for “Under The Supermoon,” a brand new track that she wrote and recorded for a profit compilation.

“Under The Supermoon” begins out the best way an entire lot of Jenny Lewis songs begin out: An intimately picked guitar, a crystalline voice, and some eloquently relatable lyrics: “I never had such a fright / I gasped on election night / The whole world thinks we're insane. ”But from there, the song adapts a lilting beat that's far afield from Lewis' usual classically Californian singer-songwriter music. The song is a collaboration with the Malian singer and guitarist Habib Koité, who interpolates the Malian traditional “Mama Donguilo” into the track. It's a cool fusion from an artist who all the time seems like she's in her consolation zone. Speaking to Leisure Weekly , Lewis calls the track “a travelogue of kinds processed in actual time … It's a love track [that was] written in Jacmel floating within the Caribbean Sea beneath the supermoon of November 2016. “

There’s a video, too. Lewis begins it off sitting in a staircase. By the point it ends, she and Koité are partying round a bonfire. The observe will seem on the brand new profit compilation Let The Rhythm Lead: Haiti Music Summit Vol. 1 , alongside songs from folks like Jackson Browne and Jonathan Wilson. We've already heard Lewis workforce up with Wilson, Browne, and Sanba Zao on the track “Lapé, Lanmou.” Take a look at the video for “Under The Supermoon” under, by way of Leisure Weekly .

Let The Rhythm Lead: Haiti Music Summit Vol. 1 is out 1 / 31.