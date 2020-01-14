January 14, 2020 | 12:23pm

“Jeopardy!” has apologized for a controversial query in regards to the birthplace of Jesus — by which it deemed “Palestine” fallacious and “Israel” right — claiming it was aired in error.

Contestants on Friday’s episode have been prompted to call the Church of Nativity’s location in a class titled “Where’s that Church?” NBC Information reported.

Returning champion Katie Needle was the primary to buzz on the $200 query, answering, “What is Palestine?”

However host Alex Trebek instructed the Brooklyn girl that she was incorrect, awarding the successful reply to a different contestant, Jack McGuire, who responded with “What is Israel?”

The end result set off a fierce debate on social media, the place some viewers known as on the sport present to difficulty a correction.

“@Jeopardy you have lost a lifetime viewer,” Twitter person Bassem Nassir wrote. “Completely unacceptable that you deny that the Church of the Nativity is in Bethlehem, Palestine and insist that it is in Israel.”

The sport present on Monday put out a press release claiming it had tried to scrap that a part of the episode altogether after realizing it was “problematic” and changed it with a immediate for “Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe.”

However the authentic query nonetheless one way or the other wound up airing as a consequence of “human error in post-production.”

“In the process of taping this clue, ‘BUILT IN THE 300s A.D., THE CHURCH OF THE NATIVITY’ we became aware that the clue was flawed as written and that determining an acceptable response would be problematic,” the present stated in a press release. “In accordance with our rules and in the interest of fairness, we voided the clue and threw it out.”

“Unfortunately, through human error in post-production, the uncorrected version of the game was broadcast. We regret the error and we will make every effort to ensure this never happens again,” it continued.