Jeopardy! crowns Ken Jennings the Greatest of All Time

In the case of Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings has been topped one of the best of one of the best.

The 45-year-old software program engineer turned writer from Seattle received his third match on the Jeopardy! Biggest of All Time broadcast Tuesday evening. Jennings collected his $1 million prize (all figures US), simply besting James Holzhauer, who received one spherical, and Brad Rutter, who went winless.

“It has taken 15 years for Ken Jennings to lastly reply the query, ‘Is he pretty much as good as he seemed to be in his nice run on Jeopardy!?’ ” beloved host Alex Trebek mentioned as he handed Jennings the trophy.

Jeopardy! Biggest of All Time was billed as an epic primetime occasion assembling the sport present’s most winningest contestants in a bid to resolve simply who was one of the best ever.

Jennings holds the regular-episode earnings report, which he set throughout his 74-game successful streak in 2004, taking residence $2.52 million 15 years in the past.

Holzhauer completed simply $58,484 shy of Jennings’ money haul throughout his 32-game successful streak final yr.

Throughout his run, Holzhauer set the report for essentially the most cash received throughout one sport, with $131,127, crediting his success to his love of youngsters’s literature.

“They are chock-full of infographics, pictures and all kinds of stuff to keep the reader engaged,” he advised The Washington Publish. “I couldn’t make it through a chapter of an actual Dickens novel without falling asleep.”

He additionally confirmed no worry of creating huge cash bets through the Each day Double and Remaining Jeopardy rounds.

“I think it was a huge advantage that I don’t blink at gambling large amounts of money when I think I have a big edge,” he advised The Publish.

Going into the competition, Rutter was the highest winner in any sport present with $four.7 million in each common and event Jeopardy! competitions. He had beat Jennings in an All-Stars match in March and he had by no means misplaced to a human opponent.

Shortly after the event was introduced in November, the trio started trash-talking each other on social media.

“I’m a genetic freak and I’m not normal! So you got a 25%, AT BEST, (to) beat me,” he wrote in a tweet geared toward Jennings. “Then you add @bradrutter to the mix, your chances of winning (drastically) go down.”

Trebek mentioned the event “was a natural because of the appearance of James Holzhauer.”

All through Tuesday’s match, Jennings employed Holzhauer’s technique of creating huge bets, twice betting all of his factors on a Each day Double and successful.

In the course of the first spherical, Jennings wager all 32,800 of his factors on the clue: “This area of Greece, home to Pan, is synonymous with a rural paradise; it’s a setting for Vergil’s shepherd poems the Ecologues.” He accurately answered, “What is Arcadia?”

Within the second half, Holzhauer was main, however he fumbled his reply to the Remaining Jeopardy query that requested the contestants to establish the non-title character in a Shakespearean tragedy with essentially the most speeches.

Jennings didn’t wager any factors, however answered accurately: “Who is Iago?”

Holzhauer put the whole lot on the road, however guessed Horatio incorrectly.

On the finish, Holzhauer and Rutter hoisted Jennings within the air on their shoulders. The losers every pocketed $250,000.

Holzhauer ribbed Jennings on social media earlier than sharing a meme of Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart emblazoned with Jennings’ face and the phrases, “The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.”

Jennings was humble following his win, taking to Twitter to deem Holzhauer “a player so dominant that, when he took on the strongest players ever in his sport, they both had to adopt his exact style of play just to contain him. THAT’s a once-in-a-generation talent.”

He then praised Rutter saying, he had “some tough breaks in this tourney, but real Jeopardy-heads know him as the guy who beat me in three straight tournament finals. For over a decade, he’s really had the only credible claim as the Jeopardy GOAT.”

Lastly, Jennings paid tribute to Trebek, who’s battling stage four pancreatic most cancers.

“May Alex Trebek host for a thousand years,” he tweeted. “Good night!”