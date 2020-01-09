January 9, 2020 | three:14am

PASADENA – Alex Trebek is giving followers an replace on his well being.

“Some days are better than others,” the longtime “Jeopardy!” host — who introduced his stage four pancreatic most cancers analysis final March — admitted through the Tv Critics Affiliation winter press tour on the Langham Huntington Lodge in Pasadena, Calif., on Wednesday.

He continued: “My resistance is lower than most, of course, because of the [chemotherapy] treatments. … I have a cold that seems to be going around, but this is the second time I’ve had one in the past month and a half. They’ve gotten me off one of my chemo drugs, which were killing me.”

The legendary sport present host, who has been a fixture on the sequence since 1984, promised that so long as he feels his abilities “haven’t diminished too much,” he has no plans to retire.

“When you’ve been hosting, there are some of you who have been doing your jobs for many years,” he stated. “Some of you two or three decades. When you’ve been in the same job for that long period of time, it moves you to think at some point about retiring. Thinking about retiring and retiring are two different things.”

Trebek additionally shared that he has a health care provider’s appointment on Thursday, Jan. 9, when he’ll endure a number of exams and obtain the leads to “maybe another week or so.”

Whereas he was as eloquent as ever, it was clear that the therapies have worn on Trebek — who famous that viewers members “wouldn’t believe how dark my skin is becoming because of the treatments.”

The tv character went on to say that his “memory isn’t as good as it used to be” and stated whereas filming “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” he felt a “little slower at the ad-libbed portions.”

He added, nevertheless, that his spouse famous that she didn’t discover any distinction in his internet hosting skills.

Earlier this week, Trebek advised Michael Strahan that he’ll take 30 seconds on the finish of his ultimate episode, each time that could be, to say goodbye.

In Pasadena, Trebek stated that he has but to organize his ultimate goodbye.

“That particular day, I will speak to [the producers and director] and tell them, ‘Give me 30 seconds at the end of the program, that’s all I need to say goodbye,’” he stated.

Regardless of the harrowing concept of claiming goodbye, the “Jeopardy!” host stated he doesn’t “foresee that 30-second moment coming up in the near future.”

When requested about his plans after the present although, Trebek joked to reporters: “Drink.” “No, I’ll work around the house,” he added.