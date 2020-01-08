‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’: Who won first night of wildly entertaining prime-time game?

In a surprisingly thrilling hour of tv on Tuesday night time, Ken Jennings squeaked previous James Holzhauer and completely crushed Brad Rutter to win the primary night time of ABC’s prime-time competitors “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.”

The multiple-night occasion, which pits the present’s three most profitable gamers in opposition to one another, will proceed till one participant wins three matches. On this collection, a “match” means two consecutive video games in a single hour-long episode, and the individual with the best whole winnings is the victor. The winner will get $1 million and might be topped the “greatest of all time”; the 2 runners-up obtain $250,000.

For the primary night time, a wildly entertaining battle of the buzzer that glided by at lightning-speed, Jennings received with a mixed whole of $63,400; Holzhauer was simply behind him with $63,200. And poor Rutter, who misplaced all his cash a number of occasions in Double Jeopardy conditions, wager all the pieces and acquired the Remaining Jeopardy query incorrect within the final recreation, which left him with solely $10,400 from the earlier recreation.

The collection may finish rapidly if Jennings retains profitable – though ABC has put aside the eight p.m. hour for the remainder of this week and subsequent Tuesday by Thursday to air episodes, if mandatory. After his efficiency on Tuesday, it wouldn’t be a shock if Jennings took house the prize.

Jennings, who holds the longest profitable streak in “Jeopardy!” historical past with 74 video games after a surprising run in 2004, answered probably the most questions accurately of any participant all through the 2 video games. Jennings has change into a beloved on-line celeb since his enjoying days, and his identify grew to become a worldwide trending subject on Twitter.

Nonetheless, Holzhauer and Rutter will show powerful competitors. Holzhauer was the phenom who helped launch “Jeopardy!” again into the headlines final 12 months by raking up an astonishing variety of cash over 33 video games; he averaged about $77,000 an evening, and at the moment holds all 15 of the highest single-day winnings information. (His highest was $131,127.) Jennings holds the report for many cash received in regular-season video games with $2,520,700, and Holzhauer got here this near leaping over that quantity, however fell about $58,000 shy when he lastly misplaced a recreation final June.

Holzhauer’s aggressive recreation play was on show once more Tuesday, going for the best clue quantities and wagering all the pieces in Remaining Jeopardy. He had extra money than Jennings on the finish of the second recreation, although in fact he landed simply in need of profitable all of it.

Initially of the episode, Jennings joked that he has loads of expertise shedding to Rutter in tournaments. Rutter first competed in 2000, when there was a five-night cap on profitable streaks. He rapidly made up for that by dominating tournaments and is at the moment the highest-earning participant ever, with greater than $Four million in prize cash. In truth, earlier than Tuesday, he had by no means misplaced a recreation to a human opponent – his solely loss got here in 2011, when he and Jennings competed (and have been defeated by) a pc, Watson.

Nonetheless, this time, Rutter struggled to seek out his rhythm till the Double Jeopardy spherical of the second recreation, when he accurately answered probably the most questions of anybody. However Each day Doubles in the end introduced him down. Rutter landed on the primary Each day Double on his first query within the jazz class, and wager $three,800, all the pieces he had. The clue: “Born in New Orleans, Louis Armstrong performed songs named for two local ‘B’ streets.”

Rutter paused for a very long time. “What are Bourbon and Beale?” he requested.

“I thought you’d say that,” host Alex Trebek mentioned sadly. “That’s incorrect. It’s basin. ‘Basin Street Blues.’”

A couple of minutes later, the Each day Double tripped him up once more, as he wagered all his cash on the philosophers class, however didn’t know “the double first-name philosopher born in 1842″ who said “the value of a concept is in its practical consequences.”

“It’s not Jean-Paul Sartre, but I’ll say who is Jean-Paul Sartre?” Rutter provided. Nope – it was William James.

In the meantime, we should pay respect to all three contestants for the pleasant and insane “Triple Rhyme Time” class within the first spherical of the second recreation, as they instantly answered each single one accurately:

“A congenial game bird under glass given as a gift.” Jennings: “What is a pleasant pheasant present?”

“A flexible and enormous customer.” Jennings: “What is a pliant giant client?”

“In Papeete and the rest of the isle, a signed agreement to quit spray painting.” Holzhauer: “What is a Tahiti graffiti treaty?”

“A sedate date tree that’s the subject of a biblical poem.” Rutter: “What is a calm psalm palm?”

“Sacred place for your most exceptional bottle of Bordeaux.” Jennings: “What is a fine wine shrine?”

– – –

In order that’s what we’re coping with right here. For reference, right here’s the place all of the gamers stood earlier than this championship collection:

Brad Rutter: Oct. 30-Nov. three, 2000

Streak: 5 video games

Winnings: $Four,688,436

Ken Jennings: June 2-Nov. 30, 2004

Streak: 74 video games

Winnings: $three,370,700

James Holzhauer: April Four-June three, 2019

Streak: 32 video games

Winnings whole: $2,712,216