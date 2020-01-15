Jeremy Corbyn ‘agrees Meghan coverage has racial undertones’

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

Revealed: 08:23 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:29 EST, 15 January 2020

Jeremy Corbyn agrees with considerations raised by Prince Harry about ‘racial undertones’ in press protection of his spouse Meghan, the Labour chief’s workplace stated right now.

Mr Corbyn waded into the livid row over the royal couple with a spokeswoman saying he understood how protection may have a ‘detrimental influence on folks’.

Allies of the Labour chief have beforehand complained about his remedy by the media, blaming his election defeat partly on being demonised.

Jeremy Corbyn (pictured at PMQs right now) waded into the livid row over the royal couple with a spokeswoman saying he understood how protection may have a ‘detrimental influence on folks’

A spokeswoman for Mr Corbyn stated: ‘Jeremy has commented up to now in relation to Prince Harry and Meghan, about press intrusion and its influence on folks and their households and, to make use of Prince Harry’s phrases as effectively, the ‘racial undertones’ in relation to how the media has approached Meghan.’

She stated Mr Corbyn had ‘spoken out’ concerning the concern and ‘understands how press intrusion can have a detrimental influence on folks and their non-public lives’.

In November 2016, Harry used a press release from his communications secretary to lash out on the ‘wave of abuse and harassment’ the US actress had confronted from the media.

He cited the ‘racial undertones of remark items’ amongst his considerations.