Jeremy Corbyn condemns ‘US assassination’ of top Iranian general calling it a ‘dangerous escalation’

Jeremy Corbyn accused the USA of finishing up an ‘assassination’ of a high Iranian common immediately as MPs vying to switch him as Labour chief took the chance to tear into Donald Trump.

Mr Corbyn accused the US president of finishing up ‘an especially severe and harmful escalation of battle’ in a area beset with violence after the rocket strike which took out Revolutionary Guard Common Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

On the similar time a bunch of his backbenchers additionally spoke out in regards to the lethal assault, forward of a management battle anticipated to formally begin subsequent week.

Mr Corbyn introduced he would step down after Labour’s disastrous election defeat in December and a few of these seen as main contenders to switch him or turn out to be deputy chief have been noticeably energetic on social media this morning after information of the assault broke.

Jess Philips attacked Mr Trump’s ‘reckless overseas coverage’, whereas Clive Lewis condemned the president’s ‘cowboy motion’.

In an announcement immediately, Mr Corbyn stated: ‘The US assassination of Iranian common Qasem Soleimani is an especially severe and harmful escalation of battle within the Center East with international significance.

The demise of Soleimani (left), a determine deeply ingrained within the Iranian regime who many had assumed can be the nation’s subsequent chief, brings Iran and America to the brink of all-out conflict. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis had been instrumental in main assaults on the US embassy (pictured proper, outdoors the constructing)

‘The UK authorities ought to urge restraint on the a part of each Iran and the US, and stand as much as the belligerent actions and rhetoric coming from the USA.

‘All nations within the area and past ought to search to ratchet down the tensions to keep away from deepening battle, which may solely deliver additional distress to the area, 17 years on from the disastrous invasion of Iraq.’

Mr Corbyn has been criticised up to now for showing on Press TV, the Tehran-backed tv channel later banned from broadcasting within the UK, whereas a backbench MP.

Ms Philips, who’s being tipped to run to switch Mr Corbyn as social gathering chief, stated: ‘Reckless overseas coverage doesn’t present power. It is not a recreation.

‘The results of the escalating tensions between the US and Iran are to not be underestimated, not simply as soon as once more on the civilians within the area however on the entire world.’

Fellow Labour management hopefuls additionally weighed in, with Wigan’s Lisa Nandy including: ‘It is a very harmful second. 17 years after the catastrophic determination to go to conflict in Iraq violence nonetheless rages day-after-day.

‘World leaders should stand as much as Trump. The very last thing we want is one other all-out conflict.’

Shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon, who’s working to turn out to be Labour’s deputy chief, warned of the implications of an all-out battle, saying: ‘Greater than ever we have to keep away from being the sidekick of Donald Trump.’

He added: ‘There’s a actual threat of Trump participating in a conflict with Iran that will be even worse than that on Iraq.

‘We’d like a global motion in opposition to conflict and for peace. In more and more harmful occasions, it is important our social gathering performs its position in that motion.’

However the bookies’ favorite to switch Mr Corbyn, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer, was cautious to apportion blame.

In a cautious tweet he stated: ‘That is an especially severe scenario. There’s a transparent hazard of additional violence and escalation within the Center East.

‘We have to have interaction, not isolate Iran. All sides have to de-escalate tensions and stop additional battle.’