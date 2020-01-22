Jeremy Corbyn is Labour members’ most liked party leader EVER despite 2019 election thrashing 

By Day by day Mail Reporter

Revealed: 20:50 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:53 EST, 21 January 2020

He took Labour to its worst election end in nearly a century – however Jeremy Corbyn is the preferred celebration chief ever amongst members.

A YouGov ballot discovered 71 per cent of them have a beneficial view of Mr Corbyn.

Second on 70 per cent was Ed Miliband, one other election loser, whereas John Smith got here third on 67 per cent.

Mr Corbyn outclassed even Clement Attlee, the Labour chief who introduced within the NHS.

Gordon Brown is revered by 65 per cent and Harold Wilson by 62 per cent.

However Tony Blair, the one Labour boss to win an election in practically 50 years, is appreciated by simply 37 per cent of members.