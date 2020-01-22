Jeremy Corbyn is Labour members’ most liked party leader EVER despite 2019 election thrashing 

Jeremy Corbyn is Labour members’ most appreciated celebration chief EVER regardless of 2019 election thrashing
- A YouGov ballot discovered 71 per cent of them have a beneficial view of Mr Corbyn
- Second on 70 per cent is Ed Miliband and John Smith got here third on 67 per cent
- Gordon Brown is revered by 65 per cent and Harold Wilson by 62 per cent
By Day by day Mail Reporter
Revealed:
He took Labour to its worst election end in nearly a century – however Jeremy Corbyn is the preferred celebration chief ever amongst members.
Mr Corbyn outclassed even Clement Attlee, the Labour chief who introduced within the NHS.
However Tony Blair, the one Labour boss to win an election in practically 50 years, is appreciated by simply 37 per cent of members.
