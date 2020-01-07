Jeremy Corbyn is ridiculed for ‘talking tripe’ over claims he is a CRITIC of the Iranian government

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:35 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:46 EST, 7 January 2020

Jeremy Corbyn was mocked by Tory MPs this afternoon after he claimed to have ‘lengthy spoken out towards the Iranian authorities’s human rights report’.

The Labour chief demanded solutions from the Defence Secretary Ben Wallace within the Commons over the UK’s response to rising tensions within the Center East following the US killing of high Iranian common Qassem Soleimani.

However he was interrupted by laughing Conservative backbenchers after he insisted he was no ally of the Iranian regime.

Mr Wallace accused Mr Corbyn of speaking the ‘ordinary tripe’ and ‘anti-America, anti-imperialistic guff’ after the latter slammed Donald Trump for what he described because the ‘unlawful’ deadly drone assault in Baghdad final Friday.

Mr Corbyn has confronted repeated criticism in recent times for previous paid appearances on Press TV, Iran’s controversial state tv broadcaster.

The Labour chief informed the Commons: ‘Because the Secretary of State for Defence will affirm, I’ve lengthy spoken out towards the Iranian authorities’s human rights report, together with when he and I visited Iran collectively in 2014.’

His remarks prompted a wave of uproarious laughter on the Tory benches reverse the Labour chief as he needed to increase his voice with a view to proceed.

Jeremy Corbyn, pictured within the Home of Commons this afternoon, stated he had ‘lengthy spoken out towards the Iranian authorities’s human rights report’

Mr Corbyn stated the killing of Soleimani meant the world was going through a ‘extremely harmful second’ as he demanded to know why Mr Wallace was updating MPs as a substitute of Boris Johnson.

The Chief of the Opposition requested the Defence Secretary: ‘May he inform us the place the Prime Minister is and what’s he doing that’s a lot extra essential than addressing Parliament on the assassination of Iranian common Qassem Soleimani?

‘A particularly harmful and aggressive act that dangers beginning yet one more lethal warfare within the Center East.’

However Mr Wallace hit again and stated: ‘We’ve got had the same old tripe about that is about Trump, that is about America and all of the anti-America, anti-Imperialistic guff that we now have had [from Mr Corbyn].

‘The Chief of the Opposition asks the place the Prime Minister is. Funnily sufficient the Prime Minister is working the nation – one thing the Chief of the Opposition will fail to ever do because of the election.’

Mr Corbyn claimed Mr Johnson was ‘hiding behind his Defence Secretary’ as he claimed the killing of Soleimani was ‘broadly thought to be an unlawful act’.

The US has insisted the strike was justified on the grounds of self-defence.

Mr Corbyn demanded to know whether or not the White Home had offered any proof to the UK to help that declare.

He additionally attacked the federal government’s response as he claimed the UK’s name for calm had solely been directed at Tehran.

He informed MPs: ‘I ponder if Iran had assassinated an American common whether or not the British authorities can be telling Washington that the onus was fully on the US to deescalate?’

He continued: ‘Time and time once more over the past twenty years the political and army institutions have made the mistaken name on army interventions within the Center East.

‘Many people opposed the invasion of Iraq in 2003 and the failed invasion of Afghanistan and I opposed the bombing of Libya in 2011.

‘Have we learnt nothing from these occasions? This Home should rule out plunging our nation into yet one more devastating warfare on the behest of one other state.’

Mr Corbyn’s feedback got here as Mr Johnson gathered senior ministers, army chiefs and spy bosses in Quantity 10 to debate the mounting disaster within the Gulf.

The Prime Minister is because of chair a gathering of the Nationwide Safety Council early this night.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace up to date MPs this afternoon on the state of affairs within the Center East

At a Cupboard assembly earlier on Tuesday, the Prime Minister set out the federal government’s place on ‘the significance of defending British residents and pursuits and de-escalating tensions’.

Tehran has vowed ‘extreme revenge’ for the killing of its high army commander however Donald Trump in flip warned that the US was able to strike again in a ‘disproportionate’ method if the Iranians retaliate.

Mr Johnson has been accused of being sluggish to reply to the disaster – solely returning to the UK on the weekend following his new 12 months vacation on the non-public Caribbean island of Mustique.

Requested why Mr Wallace, and never the Prime Minister, was making the assertion within the Commons, the PM’s spokesman stated earlier in the present day: ‘The PM leads a Cupboard authorities and the response to occasions within the Center East is a collective Cupboard response.

‘The Prime Minister continues to talk to world leaders. He has overseen the ministerial response and can chair the Nationwide Safety Council later in the present day.’