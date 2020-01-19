Jeremy Corbyn ‘nominates John Bercow for peerage’

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

Jeremy Corbyn is nominating John Bercow for a peerage regardless of Boris Johnson snubbing the controversial former Speaker, it was claimed as we speak.

Labour is believed to have stepped in after the PM ripped up the conference that MPs go to the Home of Lords after stepping down from the chair.

The transfer is exceptional as Mr Bercow was a Tory earlier than being put in to preside over Commons debates in 2009.

Authorities sources beforehand swiped that they might not be ‘dashing’ to offer Mr Bercow a peerage after he ‘gave up any pretence of impartiality’ over Brexit.

The previous Speaker was accused of repeatedly twisting parliamentary process to assist Remainers thwart the federal government.

Mr Bercow was additionally embroiled in rows over bullying allegations – which he flatly denied – and his lavish bills.

However in response to the Sujnday Occasions, Mr Corbyn – who praised Mr Bercow’s dealing with of Brexit – has now nominated Mr Bercow for a peerage.

He’s additionally mentioned to have put ahead former Labour deputy chief Tom Watson, with whom he had an usually tense working relationship.

And Mr Corbyn’s former key aide and chief of employees Karie Murphy may additionally get a coveted seat within the Higher Chamber.

Labour sources refused to touch upon any of the claims.

The trio reportedly seem on an eight-strong checklist of dissolution honours nominations put ahead by the Labour chief, who will stop his publish in April after main the get together to 2 successive normal election defeats.

Vetting is anticipated to start on the nominations quickly.

A nomination for Ms Murphy can be controversial given her essential function within the disastrous election marketing campaign, and the Equality and Human Rights Fee (EHRC) inquiry into the Labour Get together’s dealing with of anti-Semitism allegations towards activists.

The Jewish Labour Motion tweeted an announcement saying Ms Murphy’s nomination was ‘deeply inappropriate and have to be rescinded instantly’.

‘Jeremy Corbyn is utilizing his last weeks in workplace to reward failure,’ the group added.