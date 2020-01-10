Jeremy Corbyn rated as a 0/10 Labour leader by almost HALF of British voters in new poll

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline

Revealed: 12:01 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:02 EST, 10 January 2020

Jeremy Corbyn’s depressing tenure as Labour chief took one other hit right now whereas MPs jostled to exchange him, with greater than 4 in ten voters ranking him as a giant fats zero in a brand new ballot.

Some 42 per cent of greater than 5,00zero folks surveyed by YouGov gave the outgoing chief a zero ranking after he led his celebration to an election humiliation in December.

They included greater than a fifth (21 per cent) of Labour voters, nearly seven in 10 (68 per cent) Brexit supporters and 28 per cent of Stay backers.

The figures have been launched after Mr Corbyn was given varied marks out of 10 by MPs participating in a management battle to take the celebration management.

Whereas loyalist candidate Rebecca Lengthy Bailey gave him 10/10, shadow overseas secretary Emily Thornberry gave him zero/10 for the election defeat, the half’s worst since 1935.

Following an election through which Labour was abandoned by its working class supporters, Mr Corbyn additionally did worse amongst poorer financial teams than he did among the many higher off.

Some 39 per cent of individuals within the ABC1 group gave him a zero, in comparison with 46 per cent of people that have been within the C1DE group who’re much less effectively off.

Some 42 per cent of greater than 5,00zero folks surveyed by YouGov gave the outgoing chief a zero ranking after he led his celebration to an election humiliation in December

Mr Corbyn additionally appeared to ballot worse amongst older folks, and was ranking decrease by males than ladies.

On Tuesday, Ms Lengthy Bailey claimed Mr Corbyn was ’10 out of 10′ as Labour chief.

The shadow enterprise secretary made clear her try and harness her horse to the Corbynista wagons within the management marketing campaign, regardless of persevering with to insist she was not a continuity candidate.

She was requested to fee Mr Corbyn’s 4 years in energy in an interview with ITV Information, saying he was ‘one in all most trustworthy type principled politicians I’ve ever met’.

She instructed reporter Paul Model: ‘I might give him 10 out of 10, as a result of I respect him and I supported him all through.

Yesterday Ms Thornberry put the boot in to Jeremy Corbyn, ranking him zero/10 as a pacesetter for overseeing Labour’s election disaster.

The shadow overseas secretary, an outsider within the management race to succeed him, mentioned she had no possibility however to present him zero after the celebration suffered its worst defeat in 85 years at hand Boris Johnson an 80-seat majority.

She additionally rated him simply 2/10 for his dealing with of the Labour anti-Semitism disaster, whereas insisting that he was not personally anti-Semitic.

However in an try and maintain a few of Mr Corbyn’s left-wing followers onside she additionally gave him full marks for ‘firing up the celebration’.

In distinction, when he was requested the query, fellow candidate Sir Keir Starmer refused to present a ranking, saying the chief was a ‘colleague and a pal’.

Sir Keir Starmer is the clear entrance runner with the backing of 63 MPs

Ms Lengthy Bailey presently has 26 backers, in accordance with figures launched by Labour, of whom 15 are MPs who have been first elected in December regardless of the celebration’s humiliation by the hands of voters.

Newly-elected Corbynista MPs swooped in behind Ms Lengthy Bailey final night time to get her via the following spherical of the battle to develop into the brand new Labour chief.

She was one in all three MPs to cross the 22-nomination threshold to remain within the race to succeed Mr Corbyn in April.

Jess Phillips and Lisa Nandy additionally made the lower, becoming a member of clear front-runner Sir Keir.

Ms Lengthy Bailey presently has 26 backers, in accordance with figures launched by Labour, of whom 15 are MPs who have been first elected in December regardless of the celebration’s humiliation by the hands of voters.

The frenzy of recent nominations laves simply Clive Lewis and Emily Thornberry, the shadow overseas secretary, struggling to make the lower on 4 and 9 respectively.

Nevertheless it looks as if they would be the last six runners, after shadow worldwide commerce secretary Barry Gardiner deserted a plan to hitch the race after failing to obtain help from his fellow MPs.