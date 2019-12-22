Jeremy Corbyn tweets happy Hanukhah message… sparking fierce response from Jewish editor

Jeremy Corbyn’s annual ‘joyful Hannukkah’ message to Jews in Britain and around the globe has prompted a livid response from, amongst others, the editor of a Jewish newspaper, who advised the Labour chief: ‘go f*** your self’.

In the meantime the Labour Celebration’s Hanukkah message on Twitter has been met with a barrage of sarcasm and condemnation following the occasion’s longrunning failure to deal with anti-Semitism in its midst.

One replied with a gif of an overloaded ‘irony meter’ exploding. One other merely wrote: ‘too little, too late’.

Jeremy Corbyn led his occasion to the worst electoral defeat in additional than 80 years this month, with many occasion activists reporting that anti-Semitism was a significant factor for voters on the doorstep.

And Labour is at the moment underneath investigation for anti-Semitism by the Equality and Human Rights Fee – solely the second occasion in British historical past, after the BNP, to warrant such a probe.

Earlier this month a 53-page doc compiled by the Jewish Labour Motion, claimed ‘Mr Corbyn himself has repeatedly related to, sympathised with and engaged in anti-Semitism’.

It set out in 9 examples of Mr Corbyn’s previous behaviour which the JLM claimed had acted as ‘indicators to occasion members’ that ‘anti-Semitic views are acceptable’.

At present in his video Mr Corbyn prolonged his needs to Jews in Britain and around the globe celebrating the pageant.

He spoke of hope, relating it to the story of the Hannukkah miracle – whereby oil for one night time of sunshine lasted eight days – and saying ‘gentle is an emblem of hope, of sunshine in opposition to the darkness’.

Stephen Pollard, editor of the Jewish Chronicle, advised Mr Corbyn: ‘go f*** your self’

Different responses to included loads of opprobrium however supporters had been fast to spring to Mr Cobryn’s defence as effectively

He went on: ‘What evokes me most is that Jews have continued to gentle their candles for two,000 years.

‘They’ve been lit within the worst occasions, in the course of the Spanish Inquisition, in occupied France, within the gulags and in Bergen Belsen.’

He spoke of ‘deep divisions’ in society however made no reference in any respect to the scandal which has engulfed the occasion throughout his management.

The Labour Celebration tweeted an image of a menorah as a part of their vacation message to Jews

In the meantime the Labour Celebration posted an image of a menorah, writing: ‘As Jewish individuals right here in Britain and all around the world gentle the primary candle of the menorah this night, we want you all a really joyful Hanukkah’.

Response to each was swift.

Many followers reacted to Mr Corbyn’s message by welcoming the annual custom, however many replied ‘too late’.

One respondent criticised his supply type, writing: ‘Just about devoid of any emotion. Simply appears like somebody studying a Wikipedia entry. And it’s again to sincerity once more. That is pure politics. No trace of any recognition of harm induced. Simply “I can’t probably be at fault as a result of I’m telling you what Hannukah is.’

Stephen Pollard, the editor of the Jewish Chronicle which has constantly campaigned in opposition to a Corbyn premiership, final month reporting that 87 per cent of British Jews thought-about the leftwinger an anti-Semite, replied with barely hid fury.

He wrote: ‘I’ve three phrases in response.

‘The primary is Go

‘The second begins with an F and ends with a Okay, and has U and C within the center.

‘The third begins with a Y, ends with an F and has OURSEL within the center.’

The Labour Celebration tweet noticed the occasion’s timeline instantly stuffed with sarcastic gifs and messages.

Labour was deluged with sarcastic and offended gifs and messages in response to its tweet

One Twitter person posted a gif of an overloaded ‘irony meter’ – probably a reference to Mr Corbyn’s controversial assertion filmed at a gathering that ‘Zionists do not get English irony’.

One other posted a traditional gif of Ron Burgundy, Will Ferrell’s character within the film Anchorman, replying: ‘I do not consider you’.

Mr Corbyn has mentioned he ‘utterly’ rejects allegations made by the JLM that the occasion had develop into a refuge for anti-Semites underneath his management.

Requested in regards to the group’s claims throughout a marketing campaign go to to a college in Peterborough, Mr Corbyn replied: ‘I utterly reject that. After I turned chief of the occasion there have been no processes in place to cope with anti-Semitism.’

He added: ‘We launched an appeals process to cope with it and we launched an schooling course of in order that occasion members understood the harm that may be brought on by anti-Semitic remarks or anti-Semitic behaviour.’

Mr Corbyn mentioned that the ‘whole variety of circumstances’ of anti-Semitism ‘as a proportion of occasion membership could be very, very low certainly’ however added that ‘one case of anti-Semitism is one too many’.

‘I don’t intrude with circumstances and as I identified it is an impartial course of,’ he mentioned.

A Labour Celebration spokeswoman mentioned: ‘Anti-Semitism is an evil and we’re dedicated to rooting it out of our Celebration and society. We’re totally cooperating with the EHRC.

‘The allegation about numbers of excellent circumstances isn’t correct. And it’s categorically unfaithful that anybody has been instructed to lie.

‘The Labour Celebration isn’t institutionally anti-Semitic and complaints relate to a small minority of our members.’