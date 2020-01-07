Jeremy Corbyn’s election campaign? I give him 10 out of 10, says Rebecca Long-Bailey

By Daniel Martin Coverage Editor For The Each day Mail

Exhausting-left Labour contender Rebecca Lengthy Bailey was ridiculed final evening after giving Jeremy Corbyn ‘10 out of 10’ for his management.

The celebration’s enterprise spokesman lavished reward on the outgoing chief throughout her marketing campaign launch regardless of him overseeing Labour’s worst election defeat since 1935.

She refused to distance herself from his failed manifesto and insisted the celebration wanted a ‘proud socialist’ to take over.

It got here as former Labour dwelling secretary Jack Straw warned the celebration can be signing a ‘collective suicide note’ if it elected one other far-Left chief like her.

Mrs Lengthy Bailey insisted she ‘was not anybody’s continuity candidate’.

However she informed ITV Information: ‘I thought Corbyn was one of the most honest, kind, principled politicians I’ve ever met. I’d give him 10 out of 10, as a result of I respect him and I supported him right through.’

One Labour MP responded: ‘10 out of 10? How about minus 59: the variety of MPs we misplaced?

‘What an insult to tens of millions of people that felt let down by Jeremy Corbyn.’

Mr Straw, who served within the cupboards of each Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, stated the celebration wanted a loyal successor to Mr Corbyn ‘like a hole in the head’.

The veteran politician added: ‘If it goes for someone who says he or she is the continuity candidate, that is signing a collective suicide note. We’ve tried that. We had 4 and a half abysmal years of this far-Left experiment of not compromising with the voters.

Race for the highest job SIR KEIR STARMER, 57. The professional-European shadow Brexit secretary and former Director of Public Prosecutions is seen as a centrist. Odds: four/5 REBECCA LONG BAILEY, 40. The shadow enterprise secretary is the chosen candidate of the hard-Left, and has been backed by John McDonnell. Odds: 5/2 LISA NANDY, 40. A shadow minister underneath Ed Miliband, she is from the celebration’s soft-Left and needs celebration to take extra discover of the North. Odds: eight/1 JESS PHILLIPS, 38. The outspoken backbencher from the West Midlands has lengthy been a critic of Corbyn’s management. Odds: 12/1 CLIVE LEWIS, 48. A tough-Left candidate who argues Labour misplaced the election as a result of it was too Proper-wing. Odds: 33/1 EMILY THORNBERRY, 59. The Shadow Overseas Secretary represents Mr Corbyn’s neighbouring seat in north London. A outstanding pro-European. Odds: 66/1

‘Additionally a really authoritarian scenario contained in the Labour celebration coupled with this totally vile anti-Semitism which Corbyn didn’t wish to do something about.’

On the primary official day of the management contest, Mrs Lengthy Bailey blamed the catastrophic results of final month’s election on the media fairly than the celebration management.

She informed BBC Radio four’s As we speak programme: ‘I supported Jeremy. I still support Jeremy because I felt he was the right man with the right moral integrity to lead the party.’ The MP was instantly backed by shadow chancellor John McDonnell, a detailed ally of Mr Corbyn.

Mrs Lengthy Bailey stated she could possibly be trusted to keep up ‘our socialist agenda’.

The feedback will probably be seen as a thinly-veiled swipe at shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer, who’s seen as a centrist.

Mrs Lengthy Bailey insisted claims that immigration depresses wages had been improper.

However in a break from Mr Corbyn, she signalled she can be ready to press the nuclear button if she turned prime minister. ‘If you have a deterrent you have to be prepared to use it,’ she informed the BBC, however burdened she was ‘not going to be a warmonger’.

Final evening Mr Corbyn declined to say who he can be backing, however he described Mrs Lengthy Bailey as a ‘wonderful colleague and brilliant member of the shadow cabinet’.

The brand new chief is to be introduced at a convention on Saturday, April four.