Jeremy Paxman stuns viewers by appearing in full panto dame outfit as Widow Twanky

2 January 2020

That is the hilarious second that College Problem host Jeremy Paxman momentarily reworked into pantomime costume, together with his panel being none the wiser.

The 69-year-old host shocked viewers in his Window Twanky costume for one query on the hit BBC present.

Final night time’s episode was a part of the Christmas quiz semi-finals and the host requested the panellists a query about pantomimes for bonus factors.

‘Within the Outdated Vic’s pantomime manufacturing in 2004 Sir Ian McKellen made a notable look as which character in Aladdin’ he mentioned. When he requested the query he was wearing a gray go well with and tie.

The digicam panned to the panellists from Wadham, Oxford, who had been discussing the reply earlier than they confirmed it was ‘Widow Twanky’.

The contestants (pictured above) did not appear to know he had been dressed within the outfit . From left to proper Jonathan Freedland, Tom Solomon, Anne McElvoy and Roger Mosey

One social media consumer joked that he was ‘clearly nonetheless drunk’ from New Yr after watching the present

Audiences had been shocked and confused because the digicam then panned to Paxman who was costume in full costume and make up, for him to declare ‘oh sure it was, it was Widow Twanky’.

Nonetheless dressed within the costume, and with no obvious response from the viewers members or the panellists, he continued: ‘By what title secondly was the musical performer George Wild Galvin higher identified? Born in 1860 he appeared in pantomimes on the Theatre Royal Drury Lane from 1888 till his early loss of life in 1904’.

The digicam pans to the contestants confirming their reply, earlier than it goes again to Paxman who’s then again in his go well with and tie.

When he answered the panellists he was in full costumer together with make up and wig

Social media customers joked that they ‘will need to have nonetheless been drunk’, after many watched the episode final night time, that aired at eight.30pm.

One consumer commented: ‘Paxman abruptly morphing into Widow Twankey one of the vital terrifying issues I’ve ever seen’.

One other joked that the mushrooms in his dinner ‘will need to have been particular’ after they witnessed the costumer change.

Social media customers joked after the present that the episode was ‘terrifying’ after seeing Paxman in full costume

One added: ‘I am clearly nonetheless drunk from New Yr, as a result of this may’t have simply occurred’.

‘Whereas one other mentioned: ‘I believed I used to be dreading throughout tonight’s College Problem. Look what they did to Jeremy Paxman, Oh sure they did!’

The panel was made up of journalist and broadcasters Anne McElvoy and Jonathan Freedland, in addition to College of Liverpool professor Tom Solomon and former head of BBC Information Roger Mosey.

The contestants did not appear to react to the costume in the course of the present, however one later mentioned it had made it ‘troublesome to pay attention’.

It’s believed the section was edited into the present afterwards.

After the present was aired Mr Solomon, who studied studied drugs at Wadham Faculty responded to different social media customers as mentioned: ‘It positively occurred. That is why, afterwards, me, #SophieWinkleman and the others did not get each query proper! Too distracted!’

However Mr Mosey, who was additionally a contestant mentioned they’d ‘utterly missed it’ in the course of the recording’.

