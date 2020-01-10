Jeremy Vine Show panelist accuses Meghan Markle of ‘abusing vulnerable’ Prince Harry

Jeremy Vine Present panelist accuses Meghan Markle of ‘abusing weak’ Prince Harry by isolating him from his household
- Lois Perry mentioned that Meghan has ‘remoted’ Harry and has left him ‘weak’
- The mother-of-one claimed that Meghan plans to ‘break the royal household’
- Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced plans to step down as senior royals
By Emily Webber For Mailonline
A Jeremy Vine present panelist has accused Meghan Markle of ‘abusing weak’ Prince Harry.
Mom-of-one Lois Perry mentioned Meghan has ‘remoted’ Harry and left him ‘weak’ following the announcement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step down as senior royals.
She claimed that Meghan plans to ‘break the royal household’ and utilizing Prince Harry as ‘leverage’.
Mom-of-one Jeremy Vine panelist Lois Perry mentioned Meghan has ‘remoted’ Harry and left him ‘weak’ (file picture)
Ms Perry has beforehand spoken about being a sufferer of abuse and violence herself and continued: ‘I recognise the indicators: remoted from family and friends, test. Create an underneath siege and us-against-them mentality, test.’
The panelist has beforehand claimed she was groomed just like the British ISIS suspect Shamima Begum and claimed she had a ‘second’ with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in keeping with The Mirror.
Ms Perry additionally in contrast Meghan to American socialite Wallis Simpson whose meant marriage to King Edward VIII sparked a constitutional disaster that led to his abdication.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited the Grenfell kitchen 4 days in the past hortly earlier than they plunged the Royal Household into disaster by asserting they had been ‘stepping again’ from their official duties
