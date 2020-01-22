Jeri Ryan says Seven of Nine is “very much hardened” in Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard will see two icons of the franchise come face-to-face within the type of The Subsequent Era’s Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Voyager’s Seven of 9 (Jeri Ryan) – however don’t anticipate their run-in to be all that pleasant.

Chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST and different press, Ryan revealed that the pair initially share an “interesting” dynamic that’s not all that amicable.

“Initially, I wouldn’t say there’s a huge affinity, because Seven’s gotten pretty jaded over the last 20 years,” she defined.

“She’s seen lots of dangerous stuff – she’s very a lot hardened from once we noticed her 20 years in the past. The universe has form’ve gone to hell in a hand-basket and he or she holds Starfleet and the Federation largely accountable for that, and so initially I feel she kind of sees Picard as a consultant of that.

“So she’s not in the ‘idol worship, he’s a hero, we love him’ mode when we first meet her, which I think makes it more interesting.”

Ryan final performed Seven – a former Borg drone who joins the crew of a Federation starship – nearly twenty years in the past, within the 2001 collection finale of Star Trek: Voyager.

For his half, Patrick Stewart has described his now-retired character as “discontented, angry, and guilty” in Star Trek: Picard.

“Picard’s world is so different,” he mentioned “He’s not a part of Starfleet, and the Federation additionally has been present process adjustments… there are conflicting our bodies throughout the Federation, and Starfleet appears to have some subterranean plans of the way it’s fleet ought to be used.

“Picard has walked away from it all, and is living on his chateau, growing grapes, living with the two wonderful people who care for him, and his dog, but he is discontented, angry, and guilty.”

Star Trek: Picard is ready 18 years after Nemesis and finds its lead character mourning not simply the loss of life of Information but in addition the destruction of Romulus, as referenced within the 2009 movie Star Trek.

Stewart and Ryan can be joined by fellow franchise veterans Brent Spiner (Information), Jonathan Frakes (Will Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), in addition to new solid additions Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal ‘Chris’ Rios), Isa Briones (Dahj), Alison Tablet (Dr Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker).

Star Trek: Picard launches on Friday 24th January on Amazon Prime Video