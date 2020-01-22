Jerry Jeudy to the Broncos? NFL.com’s mock draft has Alabama receiver coming to Denver.

Kevin C. Cox, Getty Pictures Jerry Jeudy (four) of the Alabama Crimson Tide pulls on this landing reception towards Jason Simmons Jr. (17) of the New Mexico State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 7, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has 4 quarterbacks going within the prime 15 picks of his NFL mock draft. The Broncos, who sit at No. 15, didn’t take one.

As an alternative, Jeremiah has Denver deciding on Alabama extensive receiver Jerry Jeudy with its first-round decide.

“Jeudy would give the Broncos one of the most exciting collections of young skill-position players in the league,” Jeremiah writes. “Adding him to a group that already includes Drew Lock, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and Phillip Lindsay would strike fear into opposing defensive coordinators.”

In his piece on 15 underclassmen NFL draft prospects who ought to intrigue Broncos, The Denver Publish’s Ryan O’Halloran writes: “Listed at 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds, Jeudy is an excellent route-runner and was ultra-productive in his final two years for the Tide.”

Nationwide writers have had all kinds of prospects heading to the Mile Excessive Metropolis. CBS Sports activities had Denver going for Alabama extensive receiver Henry Ruggs III. ESPN’s Todd McShay has LSU security Grant Delpit Broncos-bound. USA Immediately has the crew deciding on South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw. And in keeping with Bleacher Report, Denver would get offensive line assist in deal with Tristan Wirfs.

Joe Nguyen, The Denver Publish

Should-Learn

Bob Galbraith, The Related Press Colorado Rockies’ Larry Walker watches the flight of his solo house run within the first inning towards the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, July 15, 2001, in Oakland, Calif.

Larry Walker elected to Baseball Corridor of Fame; 1st Rockies participant headed to Cooperstown

Walker hit for energy and common, ran the bases like a greyhound and received seven Gold Gloves without any consideration fielder. Throughout his prime with the Rockies, he was the rarest of the uncommon: a real five-tool participant. Learn extra…

Jack Dempsey, The Related Press Colorado Rockies’ Nolan Arenado watches the flight of a fly ball hit off the Pittsburgh Pirates in the course of the sixth inning of an MLB baseball recreation, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Denver.

Evaluation: What led Nolan Arenado to really feel “disrespected”? A confrontation final fall created rift that continues to be, sources say

“I really don’t care what’s being said. I just know that I feel disrespected over there,” Arenado mentioned, including, “I’m not upset at the trade rumors. There’s more to this than that.” Learn extra…

Jamie Squire, Getty Pictures Silvio De Sousa #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks picks up a chair throughout a brawl as the sport towards the Kansas State Wildcats ends at Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 21, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas.

WATCH: Ugly brawl breaks out at finish of Kansas-Kansas State recreation, KU’s Silvio De Sousa grabs stool

It took each teaching staffs, the officers and Allen Fieldhouse safety to separate the groups. Learn extra…

