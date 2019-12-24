Jerry Lawler Details Grueling Christmas RAW Recording Schedule

WWE recorded two weeks price of RAW final week to make up for Christmas. It was good to get a trip, however this meant that the Superstars and commentary crew wanted to work twice as laborious final week in Iowa.

If you would like spoilers for December 23rd’s Uncooked you’ll be able to click on right here.

Through the Jerry Lawler Present, The King detailed what sort of recording course of it took to be sure that they bought all the pieces achieved for tonight’s Uncooked. That they had twenty matches to document and so much to get by way of. Evidently, it was an extended night time.

“That was a long night. We had 20 matches. So the fans that came to the show that night in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday night got to see 20 matches. We had one dark match [WWE Main Event] and then the two RAWs consisted of 19 total matches and you’re right, it was a long night. We started, and I bet a lot of people didn’t realize… it would be hard to realize it but ordinarily, we were on central standard time so central time, the show would’ve started live on the air at 7 o’clock, but instead we started live in the arena at 6 o’clock, and so we started doing the show, and in order to be able to get both of these shows done in one night, we did the shows without commercial breaks, which made it even tougher on the announcers because a lot of the times, you depend on those commercial breaks to get a second wind or maybe clear your throat or whatever and just let your voice take a break during the little two-minute commercial breaks, but we had no commercial breaks.” “We just ran right on through the entire five hours of shows with no breaks. So when the shows came on live, for the fans to watch at 7 o’clock, it really started an hour before that. So we were doing what you’d call, live-to-tape or tape-to-live I guess, maybe all night long throughout that first show. So when we finished with the first show at like 9 o’clock, it was still going on the air for another hour. You know, because that was the part we’d already taped, and then while that was still airing live… it’s hard to say live. While that was still airing on the USA Network as if it were live, we had already started another hour of the following week’s show, the Christmas show. Everything was so rushed. It was so crazy.” “As soon as this week’s show was over, here comes all the crew and it was just miraculous the way they do this. I mean, I’d say within the span of two minutes, we finished the one show and within two minutes, they had this entire Christmas scene and everything set up for the start [of] the Christmas show. I don’t know how many Christmas trees and wrapped packages and all of this sorta stuff that they brought out onto the stage area for the set for the Christmas-themed show but man, it all happened within an instant.”

It may need been an extended night time, however they bought it achieved. Now WWE Superstars have a bit of little bit of a break till the day after Christmas.

