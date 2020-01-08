Jerry Lawler Gives His Take On AEW Honoring Memphis Legends On Dynamite

AEW Dynamite is about to pay tribute to a number of names from Memphis wrestling’s previous. It needs to be a particular evening, however Jerry Lawler received’t be there.

The Younger Bucks mentioned that they needed Jerry Lawler at Dynamite this week, however he clearly has WWE restrictions which prohibits him from exhibiting up.

Cerrito Dwell lately spoke to Jerry Lawler the place he gave his evaluation of why AEW is paying tribute to the native Memphis wrestling scene on this method.

“I have talked to some guys and I think they’re gonna have quite a few guys who were well known in Memphis. Dave Brown will be there. I talked to Dave and we have lunch every Thursday. Yeah, he’s gonna be there.” “They’re looking to sell some tickets and pop the crowd. I think a tribute to Memphis Wrestling is actually the last thing on their minds. They’re looking to sell some tickets and pop the crowd.”

Dave Meltzer beforehand said that AEW wanted to promote extra tickets for tonight’s Dynamite. Hopefully, bringing in a bunch of native legends will do the trick and get a hometown pop from the group.

