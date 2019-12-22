Jerry Lawler On Fans Who Hate Rusev & Lana’s Current Storyline

Lana and Bobby Lashley are formally getting married on December 30th. Will probably be an enormous present and Jerry Lawler may be very enthusiastic about it too.

On The Jerry Lawler Present, The King expanded on the present storyline occurring with Lana and Bobby Lashley. He didn’t spoil something, however did go on to handle these followers who don’t essentially benefit from the angle’s present path.

“I can’t do a spoiler but something happens with Lana, Lashley and Rusev on that show. There’s gonna be a big deal, and it’s going to make the show after Christmas the biggest deal ever. You just gotta watch what happens on the Christmas show. It’s going to set up the show after Christmas. It is going to be really awesome.” “Everybody’s not going to like everything you know. We always talked about this, how the fact is in wrestling people would get tired of just two guys or two women going out there and having a wrestling match [without a storyline]. If you put together nineteen wrestling matches on one night for fans to watch; if there’s not something about those matches to get the fans personally invested…what we call a personal issue. So if there’s not some sort of personal issue behind these matches nobody cares. If you really watch a match everybody does the same stuff you know. There’s the dives off the top rope. There’s the dive over the top rope…it’s all the same stuff every single match.”

We’ll should see what’s subsequent for Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley. WWE has already divorced The Bulgarian Brute and Ravishing Russian within the storyline. Now Lana is ready to marry The All Mighty. Issues might get very attention-grabbing through the remaining RAW of 2019. Not less than The King appears pumped for it.

