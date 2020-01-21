Jerry Lawler Put His Career On The Line Last Weekend

Jerry “The King” Lawler put his profession on the road, nevertheless it was for a title.
Lawler confronted Matt Riviera in a Title vs Profession match for Championship Wrestling of Arkansas. In the long run, The King reigned supreme.
The bought out crowd witnessed Lawler defeat “The LVR Boy” Matt Riviera on the No Give up occasion in North Little Rock. Now the CWA Arkansas Heavyweight Champion is a WWE Corridor Of Famer.
You’ll be able to take a look at the video beneath catch a little bit of the motion. Click on right here for extra data.
