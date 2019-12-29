Jerry Lawler Understands Why WWE Won’t Let Him Wrestle

Jerry Lawler suffered a cardiac arrest whereas he sat at ringside on commentary. He had simply wrestled a match and WWE can’t take that threat once more.

Throughout The Jerry Lawler Present, The King went into some element about what WWE’s physician informed his girlfriend Lauren. They’ll’t take that type of probability of Lawler having one other challenge which is one thing he understands.

“You know, the doctors told Lauren, ‘we can’t clear him to go back into the ring because he’s like a liability to the company.’ Whereas I told Lauren, ‘well, you gotta understand. You know, here I am. I had a cardiac arrest and died on network TV. Once I’m back and ready to go again, if they grant my request and they say, okay, we’ll let you decide what you think is best and they let me go out there and wrestle again. If something did, God forbid, something did happen again, it would be like a PR disaster for the company. Twitter would blow up.’”

WWE is a large firm they usually can’t take the legal responsibility of Jerry Lawler having a complication on digicam. The corporate additionally didn’t enable Ric Aptitude to take a bump at Crown Jewel and he apparently had a inexperienced mild from a physician.