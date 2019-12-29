Jerry Lawler Wanted To Get Physical With AOP — ‘I Beat Death, I’m Not Afraid Of You’

Jerry Lawler suffered a cardiac arrest whereas at ringside doing commentary on Uncooked. That was years in the past, however WWE isn’t going to take their possibilities anymore.

Throughout The Jerry Lawler present, The King revealed that he needed to step as much as the AOP after they ended up taking out Samoa Joe. WWE wouldn’t let him get bodily, however he’s mentioned he’s already beat demise so he’s not afraid of them.

“I wanted to tell those guys, the AOP guys when they were coming over to the table or when Brock Lesnar was coming over the table, I just wanna say, ‘guys I beat Death. I’m not afraid of you.” “But, yeah, coming back from the heart attack was, I don’t like to say heart attack, coming back from the cardiac arrest, I just kept trying to convince everybody that I was okay and ready to come back. And still to this day, you know, the people in the WWE still feel like that’s not the case. They worry about me. They keep me on the no-touch list and all of that kind of thing.”

Jerry “The King” Lawler gained’t be doing any wrestling in a WWE ring. He is perhaps retiring from in-ring competitors quickly sufficient. AOP taking out Samoa Joe was part of the storyline. Lawler didn’t have to take a bump which isn’t prefer to occur on WWE tv anyway.

