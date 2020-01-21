Jerry O’Connell Reveals Which ‘Real Housewives’ Couple He & Rebecca Romijn Role-Play As!

Nobody finds the Bravo-verse extra thrilling than Jerry O’Connell!

The 45-year-old actor spilled some very intimate tea about his and spouse Rebecca Romijn’s bed room actions on Monday’s episode of Watch What Occurs Reside when a caller requested if they’d ever role-played as a Bravo couple.

Associated: Which ‘Real Housewives’ Star Was ‘Rude’ To Rebecca & Jerry?!

What began out as a really refined reply was a full-on, passionate monologue from the Stand By Me star as a sure Actual Housewives character. He mentioned:

“I don’t want to name any names. I don’t want to put anybody on blast. But let’s just say I like to play a husband who’s maybe been deported and comes back—maybe just for a quick…visit. You know, what I’m talking about, Tre? We only got a couple of minutes before ICE is in here. Come on, let’s do this. That’s what I like to do.”

Haaaa!

If you happen to couldn’t inform, Jerry was referring to Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice. Followers know the RHONJ alum is awaiting the ultimate resolution in his deportation case in Italy.

” width=”580″> Teresa and Joe Giudice had been married in 1999. / (c) Ivan Nikolov/WENN

Sadly, the gap just lately induced Tre and Joe to finish their marriage of over 20 years. However Juicy Joe appears to be very understanding about the entire thing. He wrote on Instagram following their breakup announcement:

“Life is too short to be angry. Life is too short to be resentful. Life is too short to hold on to the past. Life is too short not to love. Life is too short not to be happy. Life is too short not to forgive. Life is too short not to live our lives the way we want it. Love life. Appreciate the people in it. Enjoy the present. Seize the moment. Life is worth living for, so let’s LIVE!”

Teresa appears to be doing simply that — and it seems like there’s no onerous emotions between her and Joe. Living proof, she publicly LOL’ed at Jerry’s role-playing admission, writing beneath an Instagram submit concerning the late-night interview:

“I am dying lol.”

It is very important notice, nevertheless, that Rebecca may need a crush on a special Bravolebrity altogether. Elsewhere within the interview with Andy Cohen, Jerry mentioned the 47-year-old actress is an enormous fan of Under Deck Mediterranean‘s João Franco.

He confessed:

“She’s mostly a João guy. She really talks a lot about him. She was very excited when at the end of last season he got promoted to captain. She was like, ‘He’s really moving up in the world.’”

Hey, no matter floats their boats! LOLz!

See what else the star needed to say (under).