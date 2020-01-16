News

Jerry Schemmel loses job as voice of Rockies on KOA radio

January 16, 2020
Jerry Schemmel, the longtime sports activities broadcaster on KOA radio who has referred to as Rockies video games for the previous 10 seasons, has misplaced his job.

Schemmel stated Thursday that he was laid off as half iHearMedia’s huge job cuts across the nation that started this week. KOA is a part of IHeartMedia, the biggest radio conglomerate in the USA.

Schemmel has been a distinguished a part of Colorado’s sports activities panorama for twenty years. He was the radio play-by-play voice for the Denver Nuggets for 18 seasons, in addition to the radio voice for Colorado State soccer and basketball throughout the 2009-10 season.

