‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Slams Mommy Shamers Making Comments About Her Son’s Feet: ‘He Needs Braces’

Deena Cortese had a message to all of the mommy shamers giving her s**t in her Instagram feedback!

On Tuesday, the Jersey Shore star took to the social media platform to clap again on the commenters calling her out for not placing footwear on her one-year-old son “CJ” AKA Christopher John and for the best way he walks.

Not solely did Deena clarify her solely youngster has metatarsus adductus, a foot deformity which causes the entrance half of the foot to show inward, however that she’s already been on prime of it by getting him fitted for braces.

In a prolonged submit, she opened up concerning the hurtful shaming:

“I’ve been getting a lot of messages about CJs feet, how he walks and other mothers ridiculing me for not putting shoes on him at 1 years old .. please before messaging me telling me what I should do or asking and making comments about why he’s not wearing shoes.. maybe ask if I’ve already looked into what you see could be wrong ..because more than likely I have ..anything you guys notice about my son .. I most likely noticed it before anyone else.. I just didn’t think it was necessary to let anyone know why his feet went the way they do .. or the reason he’s not wearing shoes .. I appreciate the concerning messages but maybe come in asking and not telling .. that doesn’t make a mother feel great 🤷🏻‍♀️”

The 33-year-old continued:

“CJ has Metatarsus Adductus.. and will be getting night braces to get it corrected .. he’s had it since he was born but we noticed it at 10 months when he started walking .. the doctor says it’s common and we’ve been on top of it .. unfortunately his right foot has an extreme case and he literally can not get a shoe on .. that is why CJ isn’t in shoes and just socks and booties”

The Instagram submit itself featured a screenshot of a textual content she despatched, which learn:

“Bc he needs braces on his feet and he can’t wear sneakers .. and we’ve been to the doctors and xrays .. it’s not that I “don’t” put footwear on him .. he literaly can’t get footwear on his proper foot .. we’re getting fitted for night time braces quickly .. You shouldn’t name moms out by telling them what they need to do earlier than understanding or asking for details first I acquired his toes checked as quickly as I noticed a difficulty at 10 months previous”

Cortese’s feedback had been full of help, together with some variety phrases from Jersey Shore co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who wrote:

“Im sorry Deena 😢 You are an incredible mother. Always putting CJ first and I know how hard this has been for you. How people choose to ‘voice their concern’ is a reflection on them. Not you. Keep being the amazing mom you are 💖”

This isn’t the primary time Cortese has had critics all up in her IG.

Again when she first introduced CJ house from the hospital after giving beginning, the momma was slammed for the outfit she selected to place him in for the automotive experience house.

You actually can’t win with regards to the mommy shamers…

