Jerusalem artichoke and apple soup 

By Dr Clare Bailey for You Journal

Revealed: 19:02 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:02 EST, 18 January 2020

Ugly and knobbly it might be, however this scrumptious vegetable is among the greatest sources of a lot wanted gut-friendly non-soluble and soluble fibre. You don’t even must peel it as a result of one of the best vitamins are within the pores and skin.

Serves Four-6

5 tbsp further virgin olive oil

2 medium onions, peeled and finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

750g jerusalem artichokes or parsnips, scrubbed and minimize into roughly 1cm slices

2 consuming apples, effectively washed, quartered, cored and sliced

three tsp floor coriander

600ml rooster or vegetable inventory, both recent or made with 1 dice

sea salt and black pepper

2 tbsp blended seeds (round 20g), ideally toasted

Warmth the oil in a big saucepan. Add the onions, garlic, artichokes, apples and floor coriander. Cowl with a lid and prepare dinner gently for 15 minutes, or till the greens are very tender, stirring sometimes.

Add the rooster or vegetable inventory and produce to a mild simmer. Cowl loosely and prepare dinner for five minutes, stirring frequently.

Take away the pan from the warmth and blitz with a stick blender till clean. (You can even let the soup cool a bit after which blitz in a meals processor.) Add sufficient chilly water, round 200ml, to achieve the fitting consistency, plus salt and pepper to style.