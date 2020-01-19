Jerusalem artichoke and apple soup 

By Dr Clare Bailey for You Journal
Ugly and knobbly it might be, however this scrumptious vegetable is among the greatest sources of a lot wanted gut-friendly non-soluble and soluble fibre. You don’t even must peel it as a result of one of the best vitamins are within the pores and skin.
Serves Four-6
5 tbsp further virgin olive oil
2 medium onions, peeled and finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
750g jerusalem artichokes or parsnips, scrubbed and minimize into roughly 1cm slices
2 consuming apples, effectively washed, quartered, cored and sliced
three tsp floor coriander
600ml rooster or vegetable inventory, both recent or made with 1 dice
sea salt and black pepper
2 tbsp blended seeds (round 20g), ideally toasted
- Warmth the oil in a big saucepan. Add the onions, garlic, artichokes, apples and floor coriander. Cowl with a lid and prepare dinner gently for 15 minutes, or till the greens are very tender, stirring sometimes.
- Add the rooster or vegetable inventory and produce to a mild simmer. Cowl loosely and prepare dinner for five minutes, stirring frequently.
- Take away the pan from the warmth and blitz with a stick blender till clean. (You can even let the soup cool a bit after which blitz in a meals processor.) Add sufficient chilly water, round 200ml, to achieve the fitting consistency, plus salt and pepper to style.
- Heat by way of gently, stirring continuously. Ladle into bowls and high with the toasted seeds.
