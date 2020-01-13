Jess Phillips reveals she dreamed of being the ‘Queen of the World’ when she was a teenager 

By Daniel Martin Coverage Editor For The Day by day Mail

Jess Phillips stated yesterday that she grew up eager to be ‘Queen of the World’.

The Labour management hopeful revealed she had all the time been informed by her mother and father that she might do something her brothers might.

Final 12 months documentary maker Michael Cockerell claimed that as a boy Boris Johnson had stated he needed to be ‘World King’.

On the weekend Mrs Phillips suspended her workplace supervisor over ‘completely unacceptable’ anti-Israel tweets.

In a single, Salma Hamid stated Israel was ‘inflicting Holocaust conditions on Palestinians’. The tweets have been posted earlier than she labored for Mrs Phillips.

In one other tweet, the member of workers appeared to liken Israel to the Islamic State terror group.

The messages have been posted between 2014 and 2016 earlier than she labored for Miss Phillips.

Miss Phillips stated she was unhappy to droop her aide, however insisted it was ‘the right thing to do and the only way to start building a bridge again with the Jewish community’.

Management favorite Sir Keir Starmer declared yesterday that the ‘free-market model’ had been a failure and backed greater taxes on the wealthiest to pay for higher public companies.