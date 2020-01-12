Jess Phillips suspends one of her key aides for posting ‘offensive’ antisemitic tweets 

By Brendan Carlin for The Mail on Sunday

Labour MP Salma Hamid was suspended on Friday

Labour management contender Jess Phillips has been pressured to droop one in every of her key aides for posting ‘offensive’ antisemitic and anti-Israel tweets, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

She took the choice on Friday night after this newspaper despatched her copies of a collection of the messages posted by her workplace supervisor, together with describing Israel as a ‘murderer’ that was ‘inflicting Holocaust conditions on Palestinians’.

One other message appeared to check Israel to terrorist organisation Islamic State.

Embarrassingly for Mrs Phillips, she was pressured to self-discipline her personal workers member simply hours after she put tackling antisemitism within the occasion on the coronary heart of her bid to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. The outspoken Birmingham MP has emerged as one of many main moderates within the race to steer her occasion. However The Mail on Sunday final week confronted her over tweets posted by Salma Hamid, Mrs Phillips’ Birmingham Yardley constituency workplace supervisor.

In a collection of posts between 2014 and 2016 earlier than she was employed by the MP, Mrs Hamid lambasted Israel’s therapy of the Palestinians and praised militant group Hamas, which guidelines Gaza.

In a single message in 2015 addressed on to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, she appeared to equate Israel with terrorists in Islamic State, writing: ‘Because Israel obeys human rights/law? Hilarious! Isis are terrible too. So really there is no difference.’

In one other Twitter change, Ms Hamid wrote: ‘We should present the world that “Israel” is the assassin!’ She additionally claimed that ‘Israel IS inflicting Holocaust conditions on Palestinians! Oppressive, racist and violent!’

Mrs Hamid did draw a distinction between Jews – ‘a faith based on peace and love’ – and Israel or ‘Zionists’. However Denny Taylor, spokesman for Labour In opposition to Antisemitism, mentioned: ‘These offensive tweets are, in our opinion, antisemitic and it is right that Jess Phillips has acted quickly and suspended her office manager.’

Final night time, a spokesman for the MP mentioned: ‘As soon as Jess was made aware of these comments, she acted. Her office manager has been suspended with immediate effect.’ Her workplace mentioned Mrs Hamid didn’t want to remark. Labour is braced for what many concern might be a damning report from the equalities watchdog into its dealing with of antisemitism complaints.