Jessica Biel Reportedly ‘Still Upset’ With Justin Timberlake Months After His Hand-Holding Controversy!

Justin Timberlake continues to be in piping sizzling water along with his spouse Jessica Biel months after his hand-holding controversy rocked their marriage.

We knew it will take a while for issues to get again to regular after the 38-year-old entertainer was caught canoodling along with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans final November. Nonetheless, in accordance with the most recent from Us Weekly, the seventh Heaven alum is “still upset” as a result of JT hasn’t been doing sufficient to indicate his regret! Oh no…

Associated: Justin Showers Jessica Biel With Emoji Love On IG Amid Thier Struggles

In circumstances like this one the place there’s image proof of the regrettable motion, you may’t take again what’s occurred however you may actually do every part in your energy to attempt to make amends. Apparently, that is the bone Jessica has to choose along with her man!

It’s reportedly change into much less concerning the horrible embarrassment Timberlake put her by way of and extra concerning the damaged guarantees he’s made since then.

On how Justin nonetheless isn’t following by way of on his phrase, the insider dished:

“He has been making big promises and not sticking to them as much as she thinks he can and should. He promised that he would be more involved with their family and she doesn’t feel like he’s doing that.”

Yikes. We will’t think about this man really likes being within the doghouse, does he?

We imply, this scandal went down lower than two months in the past and contemplating the previous boy band member’s sappy public apology, one would assume he’d nonetheless be on his greatest habits for the foreseeable future, proper?

Effectively, one other supply near the couple advised Us a barely completely different story and claimed issues aren’t as dangerous as they appear:

“Jessica and Justin are not in a tense place at all.”

Okay. So, perhaps the 37-year-old actress isn’t seething with anger the way in which she in all probability was when the information first broke — however we’re inclined to imagine issues aren’t utterly copacetic at residence simply but.

A Little Household Time!

It seems the couple did get pleasure from some household time just lately to reconnect after all the drama.

” width=”399″> We’re hoping little Silas continues to be too younger to know what his mother and father are going by way of proper now… / (c) Jessica Biel/Instagram

The outlet reported they hung out along with their four-year-old son, Silas, on the Resort Bel-Air in Los Angeles. One savvy insider defined how others joined them throughout the staycation at one level, too:

“That they had lunch at Wolfgang Puck on the resort earlier within the week. In addition they had dinner there with buddies the opposite night time.”

The mother and father reportedly “kept to themselves” whereas eating out and “Justin had his attention focused on Jessica.” No suspicious palms beneath the desk, or something like that. Sorry, we needed to!

At this level, there’s actually no telling when the Man of the Woods singer will probably be formally again in his spouse’s good graces, however with all of this new data, we guess it’ll be some time.