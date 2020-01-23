Jessica Simpson Spills SERIOUS John Mayer Relationship Tea — From ‘Sexual Napalm’ To Alcohol Abuse!!

Nicely, Jessica Simpson‘s tell-all continues to be absolute FIRE.

The Dukes of Hazzard star is spilling all of the tea in her upcoming memoir Open Ebook, together with intensely private tales of dependancy and abuse.

We already noticed excerpts by which the 39-year-old admitted to a prolonged secret dependancy to “drinking and pills.” Now Folks has extra from the hotly anticipated guide, and it’s from a very juicy chapter in her life: her relationship with John Mayer.

Jessica recollects assembly the Your Physique Is A Wonderland singer at a Clive Davis Grammy occasion in 2005, the place he complimented her on the tune With You. She was flattered and started a correspondence with him — although she was nonetheless married to Nick Lachey!

After her divorce she started casually courting, however Mayer advised her “he wanted to have all of me or nothing.” Hmm. We’re at 60% sizzling, 40% creepy on that, but it surely labored on Jessica. She wrote:

“He’d walk into a room and pick up his guitar and you’d swoon. I didn’t really know the man behind the guitar. And that was my mission.”

The 2 dated secretly for months, and what Jessica remembers most was the singer’s depth:

“Again and again, he told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally.”

OK, we’re now at 50/50. LOLz!

Nonetheless, that depth meant he wasn’t as chill in a number of areas you need. Jessica writes:

“I constantly worried that I wasn’t smart enough for him. He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win.”

That sounds fairly annoying, really. Particularly contemplating the actual fact she was so usually seen as a dumb blonde because of some viral moments from her actuality present… *cough*Hen-of-the-Sea*cough*

Mayer’s vibe led to a lot insecurity she remembers she used to get buddies to double examine her textual content messages to him for grammar errors.

“My anxiety would spike and I would pour another drink. It was the start of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves.”

Wow, she isn’t precisely blaming John Mayer for her decade-long consuming downside, however is she pointing to the connection as an inciting incident. That’s fairly darn critical. No surprise they have been breaking apart and getting again collectively lots. As she writes:

“He loved me in the way that he could and I loved that love for a very long time. Too long. And I went back and forth with it for a long time. But it did control me.”

Finally after all it ended for good, when John’s “cleverness” acquired him into hassle, and he critically crossed the road in a Playboy interview, infamously calling his on-again, off-again girlfriend “sexual napalm.” Jessica recollects:

“He thought that was what I wanted to be called. I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that.”

Your grandmother reads Playboy?? LOLz!

In all seriousness, it was critically out-of-bounds to speak about their intercourse life with out her permission. As she declares:

“A woman and how they are in bed is not something that is ever talked about. It was shocking.”

That was all she wrote for the singer. Not even a Expensive John letter.

“He was the most loyal person on the planet and when I read that he wasn’t, that was it for me. I erased his number. He made it easy for me to walk away.”

Jess has kind of forgiven her ex, although she additionally doesn’t appear to be she thinks he 100% understands what he did mistaken…

“I know that he’s publicly apologized and I don’t want to take that away from him. I think he knows a lot of this about me already but he doesn’t know the perspective I have as a woman. That was Jess in her 20s.”

Have YOU ever had a relationship like this? What’s probably the most a boyfriend has ever embarrassed you?? Write your individual tell-all within the feedback (under)!

