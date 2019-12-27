Jessie J Says Dealing With ‘Delayed Emotions’ Are ‘Not So Fun’ After Channing Tatum Split

So unhappy!!

Whereas watching Mrs. Doubtfire and having fun with a plate of leftovers, Jessie J obtained sentimental about her current breakup with Channing Tatum. As we beforehand reported, the couple known as it quits lately after simply over a yr of relationship.

The Value Tag songstress clued her Instagram followers into her emotions on Thursday, penning in tiny white textual content on a black background:

“Delayed emotions are….well….Not so fun”

Simply as the connection was sudden at first, so was their breakup! An insider revealed to Us Weekly:

“Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago. They are still really close and still good friends.”

The 2 had been first publicly linked in October 2018, however apparently the parting methods had quite a bit to do with the timing being off for them. A confidant spilled to Folks:

“He is super busy with his career, as a dad and will be traveling a lot in the coming months. He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.”

It kinda looks like it was extra him than her who proposed the uncoupling, which might additional clarify her unhappy publish. The supply continued:

“He has a lot on his plate right now and wants to be the best dad possible which means he needs to be around when he isn’t traveling for his own work.”

As you’re doubtless conscious, Tatum shares a daughter, six-year-old Everly, with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, who’s at the moment anticipating a baby along with her boyfriend Steve Kazee. Co-parenting has seemingly proved tough for the Step Up co-stars since their marriage ended final April.

However it wasn’t simply the 39-year-old’s parenting duties which threw a wrench into his relationship with the British singer-songwriter:

“Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align. They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though.”

That is positively a recurring problem with superstar , although Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift appear to make long-distance work simply effective!

