Jesus Christ Has Been An “Inspiration To Humanity”: President Kovind

President Kovind mentioned it was time to reaffirm our resolve to stroll on the trail proven by Jesus Christ.

New Delhi:

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday mentioned the phrases and deeds of Jesus Christ have the ability to heal wounds in immediately’s world which finds itself “tormented by strife, hatred and violence”.

In his message on the eve of Christmas, the President prolonged his greetings to all “fellow citizens in India and abroad, especially to my Christian brothers and sisters.”

He mentioned “we rejoice the delivery of Jesus Christ whose life has been an inspiration to the humanity to comply with the message of affection, compassion and fraternity.

“As we speak, when the world finds itself plagued by strife, hatred and violence, his phrases and deeds have the ability to heal wounds and present the way in which out”.

He mentioned it was time to reaffirm our resolve to stroll on the trail proven by Jesus Christ and “create a kinder and extra egalitarian society”.

