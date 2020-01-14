Jet returning to LAX dumps fuel on school playground; paramedics treating students

News

January 15, 2020
An airplane returning to Los Angeles Worldwide Airport on Tuesday morning dropped what was believed to be engine gasoline onto a college playground, placing a number of college students at Park Avenue Elementary Faculty in Cudahy, officers stated.

The Los Angeles County Hearth Division responded to the scene shortly earlier than midday and was assessing a number of sufferers. Los Angeles Metropolis Hearth was additionally on the scene.

L.A. Metropolis Hearth spokesperson Nicholas Prange stated two lessons have been exterior when the liquid rained down. College students and workers have been instructed to go indoors and stay there in the intervening time.

The jet later landed safely at LAX.

This story is growing and will likely be up to date.

