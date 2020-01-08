Jets Fly Over Baghdad After Iran Missiles Hit Iraq Airbases Used By US

Some jets slicing via the clouds over Baghdad have been seen. (Representational Picture)

Baghdad, Iraq:

Army jets might be seen flying over the Iraqi capital early Wednesday, hours after Tehran launched greater than a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases the place US troops are situated.

AFP’s correspondents noticed jets slicing via the clouds over Baghdad however couldn’t instantly determine the planes.

Iran’s strikes got here in response to a US drone assault final week that killed prime Iranian common Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)