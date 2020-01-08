Jets look to avenge home loss to Maple Leafs

Delight is on the road for the Winnipeg Jets tonight in Toronto, with a uncommon likelihood to atone rapidly in opposition to an Japanese Convention foe which spanked them 6-Three at dwelling eight days in the past.

“We played some good hockey, but couldn’t get the result we wanted,” recalled winger Patrik Laine on Wednesday morning at Scotiabank Enviornment. “Tonight’s one other likelihood, we’d like these factors and should get again in a great place for the playoffs.

“It’s two totally different (kinds), they play extra offensive, our mindset is simply play good defence. That’s the best way we’ll win these video games. However there are some similarities. We’ve quite a lot of offence on this workforce.”

It is going to be three 20-goal scorers going at it on this sport and Toronto’s William Nylander one objective wanting that quantity, becoming a member of Auston Matthews (29) in opposition to the Jets’ Kyle Connor (20), Mark Scheifele (21) and Laine, who’s at 40 factors due to 25 assists. Had Alex Kerfoot cashed a last-minute breakaway in opposition to the Islanders on Saturday, the Leafs can be at 11 straight video games with not less than 4 targets. Toronto misplaced 6-Four to Edmonton on Monday.

The Jets should watch one of many hottest Leafs in Marlie call-up Pierre Engvall, with 4 factors prior to now three video games and the workforce with a formidable mark of Eight-1-1 when he will get not less than a degree.

Kitchener’s Scheifele, with two factors in opposition to the Leafs final week, is the one Ontario-born Jet.

“I scored my first goal here and a lot of friends and family come to these games,” Scheifele mentioned.

The Jets held an optionally available skate Wednesday, whereas the Leafs stayed away after a full observe the day earlier than, so any lineup modifications by coach Sheldon Keefe received’t be identified till shortly earlier than sport time. Each Adam Brooks and Mason Marchment, who had Winnipeg connections, performed within the win there final week.

That is the final of three straight at dwelling for Toronto, with three extra subsequent week after a one-game journey to Dawn, Fla.

Frederik Andersen, yanked on Monday and none too blissful about it when he slammed his masks down on the bench, is again within the saddle and seeking to tie Mike Palmateer for fifth in franchise historical past with 129 wins.

The Jets are finishing a three-game journey with three of a doable 4 factors up to now, during which Connor Hellebuyck stopped 70 of 75 pictures. He faltered early in the course of the loss to the Leafs, however will probably be again in Wednesday, whereas defenceman Dmitry Kulikov is shut, although not but able to be the subsequent Jet again from a prolonged harm checklist for relieved coach Paul Maurice.

“Our team looks different than a week ago when Andrew Copp comes back (and scores the winning goal for the right to have the Canadian Forces fighter pilot helmet in his locker) and Kulikov’s coming, so it changes our structure,” Maurice mentioned. “Heading into the Christmas break, we had been lacking so many items that fatigue set in with our membership. I don’t really feel that now.

“Final week (at observe) Copp, Bryan Little and Kulikov got here out skating round and also you overlook about these guys. You say, ‘Hey, that guy’s fairly good, I’ve a spot for him.’ It lifts the temper.”

