Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah with menorah lighting at Colorado Capitol

Round 100 individuals of all ages flocked to the west steps of the Colorado Capitol on Monday to have a good time Hanukkah with a menorah lighting.

The ceremony, which came about a day after the vacation began, had meals, a DJ sales space, break-dancers and fireplace dancers. However the primary occasion was the lighting of a big, silver menorah.

“It brings a sense of community,” mentioned Diane Summers, a Jewish lady who was attending along with her daughter’s household and grandsons. “It’s more special to do this in public. No matter if you’re secular, conservative or an Orthodox Jew, we’re all here to celebrate.”

The menorah stood proud. To its left have been a donut desk and grill station for individuals to get meals. To its proper, a DJ desk that performed digital Hebrew songs and Hanukkah reworkings of hit songs similar to Stroll the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance” — and one other donut desk.

The ceremony additionally served as a possibility to immerse the youthful generations within the traditions of their individuals. Some noticed a public acknowledgment necessary to strengthen the neighborhood.

“We’re bringing a sense of community and pride in being Jewish,” Yitz Finch, a Jewish man who attended the ceremony together with his household, mentioned.

After a break-dance efficiency from two individuals dressed as Spider-Man and Batman, Rabbi Zalman Popack led these in attendance in prayer. He then handed the mike to Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera — Gov. Jared Polis, the state’s first Jewish governor, was unable to attend — Denver Deputy Mayor Blissful Haynes and representatives from Sen. Michael Bennet and Sen. Cory Gardner’s groups.

Primavera then lit the menorah to honor the Jewish neighborhood.

“Our flames will never be extinguished,” Popack advised the group.

And on Monday, the sunshine in everybody’s face was vivid, from those that sat in folding chairs to look at the festivities from afar to those that leapt into the dances and conversations.

Every particular person had completely different backgrounds and methods of interacting, however they have been there for similar motive — to have a good time Hanukkah and their Jewish heritage.

“We’re here to celebrate Hanukkah and fight back against anti-Semitism. Hanukkah happens every year, no matter what’s happening in the world,” Finch mentioned.