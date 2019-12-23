Jharkhand Demolished Arrogance Of PM Modi, Amit Shah: NCP’s Nawab Malik

Democracy has received, says NCP’s Nawab Malik after Jharkhand outcomes began coming in. (File)

Mumbai:

As traits for the Jharkhand Meeting elections confirmed the Congress-JMM alliance forward of the ruling BJP, the Nationalist Congress Social gathering (NCP) right now stated the folks of Jharkhand have demolished the “arrogance” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

The Shiv Sena additionally hit out on the BJP, with which it just lately severed ties on the Centre and in Maharashtra, saying the Jharkhand Meeting ballot traits present persons are not shopping for the Amit Shah-led get together’s politics based mostly on sentimental points just like the Citizenship Act.

“The people of Jharkhand have demolished the arrogance of Modi ji, Amit Shah and BJP. Democracy has won,” NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande stated because the BJP appears to be like set to lose Jharkhand after failing to retain energy in Maharashtra, it raises query whether or not folks are actually trusting the Amit Shah-led get together or not.

“They (BJP) earlier told people they will play politics of development, but are now engaging people in sentimental issues to distract their attention from the real issues… They seem to have been hit by raising of issues like the NRC,” Ms Kayande stated.

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut additionally hit out on the BJP, saying tribals and the poor folks of Jharkhand have rejected the Amit Shah-led get together.

As per traits accessible for the Jharkhand Meeting polls until midday, the JMM-Congress-RJD opposition alliance was main in 42 out of the entire 81 seats within the state Meeting, whereas the ruling BJP was forward in 28 seats. Elections have been held in Jharkhand over 5 phases between November 30 and December 20.