Jharkhand election results 2019 LIVE: Congress-JMM leads over BJP in early trend

Dwell

Voters being served with tea as they queue up at a polling station in Jharkhand.IANS

The outcomes of Jharkhand Meeting elections 2019 shall be introduced on Monday, December 23, as counting of the votes started at eight am.

Polls have been performed in 81 meeting seats of the state in 5 phases from November 30 to December 20 to find out the destiny of the Raghubar Das-led Bharatiya Janata Get together authorities.

Not less than three early exit polls counsel that the Congress alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will win in opposition to the ruling BJP-All Jharkhand College students Union mix.

Within the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, BJP had gained 11 seats out of 14 within the state.

Keep tuned for the Dwell updates on election outcomes:

Dwell Updates