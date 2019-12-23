Jharkhand Election Results At 11 am: Know Which Party Is Leading

Jharkhand Election Outcomes will probably be introduced by night right now.

Jharkhand Election Outcomes will probably be introduced by right now night. The ruling BJP is locked in a detailed battle with the rival JMM-Congress mix. In Jharkhand elections leads at 11 am, the Congress and the JMM have crossed the bulk mark within the 81-seat meeting with 45 seats. The BJP is second, main on 25 seats. Elections had been carried out for Jharkhand in 5 phases from November 30 to December 20. The counting started in all of the 24 district headquarters of Jharkhand at eight am. Within the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this 12 months, BJP had received 11 of the 14 seats within the state. The celebration misplaced Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to Congress final 12 months.

Within the 2014 Jharkhand elections, the BJP had received 37 seats whereas the All Jharkhand College students Union (AJSU) had received 5. The Congress was decreased to only six seats.