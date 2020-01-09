Jharkhand Government To Drop Sedition Charges Against 3,000 Protestors

“Laws are not made to frighten and silence the people,” mentioned Hemant Soren (File)

Dhanbad, Jharkhand:

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren introduced that the state administration has really useful dropping the sedition costs slapped in opposition to three,000 folks for participating in a protest in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) in Wasseypur space on Tuesday.

“Laws are not made to frighten and silence the people but to instil a feeling of safety in the public. My government will work towards being the voice of the people. We have recommended taking back the sedition cases registered against 3,000 people and also asked for action against the concerned official,” Mr Soren mentioned in a tweet.

“Meanwhile, I also urge the people of Jharkhand that it is their state and abiding the law and order is their duty,” he added which sharing footage of the letter asking for motion in opposition to the official and dropping the sedition case.

The instances in opposition to 7 named and three,000 unnamed accused had been registered in Wasseypur, Dhanbad for taking out an anti-CAA protest march on Tuesday evening with out permission.