Jharkhand Results Against Citizenship Law, NRC, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) Hemant Soren (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday mentioned the Jharkhand Meeting ballot outcomes gave the impression to be a verdict towards the NRC and Citizenship Modification Act.

The Aam Aadmi Get together (AAP) chief mentioned BJP leaders had “aggressively” campaigned within the final two phases of the Jharkhand Meeting polls, elevating the problems of the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) and the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC).

“So it appears that the people of at least one state have conclusively given their verdict that they do not want it (CAA and NRC),” he mentioned at a press convention.

Mr Kejriwal congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) Hemant Soren for the ballot victory and mentioned the BJP’s electoral loss meant that its authorities didn’t carry out effectively in Jharkhand.