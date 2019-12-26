Jharkhand Results Indicate That AAP Will Sweep Delhi Polls: Sanjay Singh

“The results of Jharkhand indicate that now elections will be fought on local issues”: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) chief Sanjay Singh on Wednesday mentioned that the Jharkhand Meeting ballot outcomes point out that his get together will come again to energy for a second consecutive time period in Delhi.

“It is evident that AAP will come back to power in Delhi with a thumping majority. The results of Jharkhand indicate that now elections will be fought on local issues. Today, inflation, education, health are real issues. We have worked on these issues in Delhi,” Mr Singh instructed reporters in Delhi.

“Jharkhand results indicate that the people of Delhi will make Kejriwal win with a big majority. People will vote for the work done,” he mentioned.

In Jharkhand, BJP suffered a significant defeat as Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance, together with Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal, secured a cushty majority bagging 47 seats within the 81-member Meeting.

Delhi, the place 70 seats are at stake will go to ballot early subsequent 12 months. In 2015, the ruling AAP registered a landslide victory by successful 67 seats.