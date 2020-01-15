Jillian Michaels Doubles Down On Her Lizzo Comments: ‘We’ve Gone So Far To Glamorize Obesity’

Jillian Michaels isn’t about to sugarcoat it for you: she’s going to by no means, ever rejoice Lizzo’s physique.

The health skilled sat down with Billy Bush on Monday’s Further’s and tried to clear the air on her controversial feedback in regards to the Juice singer. As we reported, the 45-year-old gave a sizzling tackle the general public’s celebratory stance in regards to the plus-size singer’s physique, arguing on BuzzFeed’s present AM to DM:

“Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes.”

The comment sparked instantaneous backlash, with many critics accusing Jillian of body-shaming the songstress.

Whereas The Greatest Loser made certain to make clear her feedback throughout Monday’s chat with Bush, she additionally doubled down on her preliminary level: that being obese, in her opinion, isn’t one thing we must be celebrating.

Including extra context to how the feedback got here up, she defined:

“Right here’s the truth… [the discussion] was really about The Greatest Loser and does that present work at the moment, and I mentioned I don’t suppose so, as a result of I believe the world has grow to be so PC that we’ve gone thus far to glamorize weight problems and… I believe that is the place issues can grow to be unsafe, that we’re denying the truth of sure well being ramifications.”

Michaels went on to dish there are “two different narratives” we will subscribe to:

“One narrative is love yourself, value yourself, and — by the way — only from this place can you be healthier, mentally, physically… believe in your worth and believe in your ability, but where this comes into play, right, you’re weight, your size, whatever you want to call it, is your health, and denying that there are serious health ramifications when we are overweight is just not a lie I’m willing to tell.”

Whereas the health star wouldn’t budge on her stance, she did admit she regrets personally focusing on Lizzo as an alternative of constructing the dialog in regards to the obvious weight problems glamorization epidemic on the whole.

When requested what she would say to the Grammy nominee, Michaels mentioned:

“Well, first of all, she didn’t invite this at all and what I really regret is this argument became about a person and what happened was I was asked if I celebrate her being overweight and I should have said, ‘I don’t celebrate anyone being overweight,’ and I don’t know what would I say to her. I’m a huge fan, which is exactly what I said in the interview…. Unfortunately, a human being was attached to a case that I was making. I wish that I would have responded that I don’t celebrate anyone being overweight.”

That features herself. She defined:

“I happen to be one of them. I was an overweight kid… 175 pounds at five foot one… So when I tell you I understand this, I understand this from a 360-degree perspective… Are we all built the same? No, I’m built with a slower metabolism, it just means I gotta to eat a little bit less, I gotta move a little more… Nevertheless, no matter how you look at it… I’m simply saying it’s extremely unhealthy and obesity is the number one contributor to cancer, heart disease, diabetes, which are the number one things to kill Americans — this is a fact.”

And she or he wonders why folks desire to subscribe to Lizzo’s lighter, self-love narrative…

What do U take into consideration Jillian’s feedback, Perezcious readers?