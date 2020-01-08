Jilted Lover Drives Kerala Girl To Tamil Nadu, Allegedly Murders Her

Police stated the lady’s physique was dumped a number of kilometres away from the homicide spot.

Thiruvananthapuram:

A teenage woman from Kerala was murdered in a forested space in neighbouring Tamil Nadu allegedly by a jilted lover on Tuesday night time. The accused, a employee at an car service centre, has been arrested and handed over to the Kerala police.

In response to police, the accused – who’s in his mid-twenties – was acquainted with the sufferer and had propositioned to her on a number of events. On Tuesday, he allegedly made off with a automotive delivered to his car unit for servicing and picked the woman up from her college in Ernakulam. She was then pushed to a wooded space in Tamil Nadu, situated near the Thrissur border.

Police stated the accused allegedly killed the woman and dumped her additional down the highway close to the Valparai tea plantations. The physique was recovered early on Wednesday.

The accused was handed over to the Kerala police after his arrest. Police personnel in each the states had been monitoring the 2 on the premise of the lacking automotive’s particulars.

Police quoted the woman’s household as saying that the accused had tried to blackmail her repeatedly previously, typically with morphed pictures. Police are more likely to query the accused quickly.