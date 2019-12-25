Jim Cornette Files Lawsuit Against Indie Wrestler Over ‘F*ck Jim Cornette’ Merch

Jim Cornette had a really eventful 2019 and he’s not desirous to proceed 2020 in the identical method. Cornette has lately filed a lawsuit to close down a derogatory t-shirt aimed toward him.

Forbes studies that Jim Cornette has filed a lawsuit towards G-Raver, The Indy Connection, proprietor William Molnar, and Shopify over a t-shirt that Jim Cornette didn’t approve of. The shirt in query says: “F*ck Jim Cornette.”

The picture additionally depicts Cornette with X’s over his eyes, needles coming from his brow and blood spurting out. It’s mentioned within the lawsuit that they “did not consent to use his name or image.”

Plainly this t-shirt has a little bit of an inside reference between Cornette and G-Raver. After G-Raver skilled a foul lower in the course of the GCW-BLP 2 Cups Stuffed occasion, Cornette commented saying: “That’s a nasty little nick the guy got on his arm there at the end, if the fans were lucky they probably stopped the show so everyone could watch this idiot bleed out.”

G-Raver replied to this remark from Cornette with: “Hey @TheJimCornette, let me see you at a convention. I’ll spit in your f*cking mouth. You’ve done nothing to me. Now you’re an advocate for death?”

After this incident and Jim Cornette filed lawsuit, Shopify reportedly tried to copyright the phrase “F*ck Jim Cornette.” Cornette’s legal professional said that they are going to be submitting an objection to that trademark as properly.

The lawsuit offered by Jim Cornette’s authorized group contains the next rationalization.

“Cornette is a professional wrestling living legend and believed by many to be the world’s leading expert on all matters having in any way to do with the sport of professional wrestling. He did not consent to the use of his name or image.” It provides claims of unfair competitors, trademark dilution, trademark cyber-piracy, frequent regulation trademark infringement, unfair competitors, dilution, unauthorized use of plaintiff’s title and likeness, and, within the different, conspiracy beneath Pennsylvania regulation.” Forbes studies that when requested for touch upon the story, G-Raver said that he hadn’t but been served with the criticism. New later added, “We have 90 days to serve. That’s not uncommon.”

G-Raver later tweeted out about your entire state of affairs:

“Just let it be known, I was the guy who didn’t back down from some fucking shit ‘legend’ regardless of the outcome, it’s what it’s worth. I’d lose my ass before I just lay down and sign my mouth away. It’s been fun and I can’t wait for Xmas!” That tweet is offered under.

It seems to be like this one might need to go to court docket as a result of neither facet appears to have any love loss for the opposite. Let’s see how this one continues.