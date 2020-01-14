Jim Cornette Thanks Tessa Blanchard For ‘Taking The Heat Off Me’

Tessa Blanchard had lots of people her this weekend. She received the Influence World Title, however at some point prior a barrage of tales surfaced about racist and bullying habits backstage.

Jim Cornette is not any stranger to controversy. He commented on Tessa Blanchard’s state of affairs throughout Cornette’s Drive-Through and thanked Blanchard for taking the warmth off him this weekend.

“Well thank you, Tessa. You’ve taken the heat off me. I have met her several times and can’t think of a more polite or delightful person to talk to. I don’t watch her on Impact, but I love what I’ve seen of her work, but I’m not gonna go that far to watch that f*cking show.” “The few times that I’ve seen her she’s been an incredible f*cking talent and what intensity she works like a guy which is the ultimate compliment. She’s been nice and polite and bubbly and I don’t know what to think.”

Jim Cornette later commented that “Tully never had that much heat.” He additionally mentioned that a number of the concern is perhaps the truth that Tessa Blanchard is such an excellent skilled wrestler.

“Also, there is an element of I mean she’s so much better than the other girls, you know there could be that as well, but holy sh*t. She got Tully’s people skills, she really did.”

Cornette didn’t fault Influence Wrestling for following via with their reserving plans to place the title on Tessa Blanchard. He mentioned Influence Wrestling had no cause to cease her push in the event that they had been blissful together with her.

The controversial supervisor then commented on how a number of the blame may be contributed to folks with “soft feelings.”

“If everyone’s getting their feelings hurt then maybe there are too many people with soft feelings in f*cking wrestling.”

Jim Cornette admitted that the problem could possibly be with Tessa Blanchard since so many individuals have come ahead about it. Nonetheless, Influence Wrestling appears to be blissful together with her so her push continued to seize the title.

“Maybe the problem is Tessa. I’ve said that if she’s insulted and pissed off every girl. As long as you’re happy in your company and can find people willing to work with her that ain’t your f*cking problem. You’re not hiring nice people, you’re hiring talent.” “I come from an era where the booker could more or less smack you if he wanted to and you were either gonna fight him or get fired or take it. So I’m hard to f*cking impress with ‘She hurt my feelings and bullied me’ — well then f*ckin’ knock her out! What the f*ck? If you’re gonna be wrestler, be wrestlers. If a guy was that upset in a locker room about something that someone had said or done to them then they would f*ckin’ do one thing about it or the other. They’d either do something about it or they would.”

It is perhaps price noting remark was made about Le Rosa Negra being afraid that she would discover herself blackballed if she got here ahead about Blanchard.

You’ll be able to try the whole thing of Jim Cornette’s thirty-minute dialogue about Tessa Blanchard within the video beneath.

In case you use our quotes credit score Ringside Information