Jim Edmonds Removes Any Trace Of Ex Meghan King Edmonds From His Instagram Amid Their Split!

Jim Edmonds has formally eliminated all pictures of Meghan King Edmonds from his Instagram account amid their bitter divorce.

As of Saturday, you’ll now not discover any hint of the previous Actual Housewives of Orange County star on the 49-year-old former MLB participant’s web page, though pics of their kids collectively are nonetheless up. Moreover, on the time of writing, Megan nonetheless has pictures of her soon-to-be ex-husband featured on her account.

The social media cleanse comes virtually three months after Jim requested for a divorce from his spouse of 5 years, having filed court docket paperwork someday following the pair’s marriage ceremony anniversary. The contentious breakup was initiated after the 35-year-old actuality TV starlet accused her estranged husband of getting an affair with the couple’s 22-year-old nanny, Carly Wilson. This wasn’t the one issue at play amid their break up, although.

Issues started to go bitter just some months prior in June when Meghan caught Jim sending inappropriate textual content messages to a different girl. On the time, he stated there was “someone trying to profit from my name,” and though he acknowledged the inappropriate conversations, he denied ever having an affair.

The previous baseball star has since moved out on his personal into a brand new house and not too long ago, he even posted on IG publish about “starting over” after “lies and false accusations” (like those we simply talked about) had been making an attempt to deliver him down:

“Day one of trying to start over (yes it took me this long). I allowed my situation to get the best of me, but I will not allow lies and false accusations to bring me down ever again. I’m finally back in the gym and trying to get myself together. The struggle is real for all of us… me included! Thank you to everyone that supported me.”

Nicely, we guess it was solely a matter of time earlier than he digitally distanced himself from Meghan, too.

Within the meantime, Meghan has been preserving busy!

As you’ll recall, the previous couple shares two-year-old daughter Aspen, in addition to 16-month-old sons Hayes and Hart collectively.

The momma-of-three has her palms full supporting Hart by way of bodily remedy after he was identified with minor Periventricular Leukomalacia final yr. The irreversible mind harm generally impacts untimely infants and is alleged to be the reason for rigidity in his muscle tissue, delayed bodily milestones, lack of fluidity with arm and leg actions, stiffness in his joints, weak spot in his decrease again and his favored use of his proper aspect.

In a optimistic well being replace shared with E! Information, she stated:

“We are neurotypical people and he is not. He has a neurological brain injury so he just needs a little extra oomph to get him to where we are and he’s doing really well. He works so hard and it’s the cutest to see my other two kids cheering him along.”

Moreover, the Intimate Information podcast host shared she’s specializing in household as a substitute of her romantic life within the wake of her break up from Jim:

“I’m focused right now on my kids. I’m not saying no to love but it’s not something I’m actively seeking now other than literally catching my breath after the past couple of months.”

Perhaps she’ll scrub her feed clear of the previous quickly, too? We will see…