Jim Edmonds Responds To Meghan King Edmonds’ Cheating Claims With HOT Tea Of His Own!

Meghan King Edmonds’ divorce saga simply retains getting messier!

For many who don’t know, the Actual Housewives of Orange County alum accused her estranged husband Jim Edmonds of getting an “affair” with somebody who she thought was a buddy — and occasional threesome accomplice.

Within the newest Intimate Data podcast episode, which is changing into extra precisely titled by the day, Meg admitted she’s going by means of “a tumultuous time in [her] personal life,” sharing:

“I found out yesterday that my ex is allegedly having an affair, seeing somebody.”

Gasp!

However the alleged affair itself isn’t probably the most stunning half. What’s gotten Meg extra shooketh is who Jim has supposedly been having illicit relationship with: a (former) buddy she and the ex athlete used to hookup with collectively!

Remembering the early days of her marriage to Jim, the Bravolebrity defined:

“I knew that Jim had this bad boy kind of past and we were newlyweds and trying to have fun. He wanted to have a threesome. And I thought about it, I thought, OK, maybe, sure so we decided to have a threesome, a consensual adult decision, with a friend of mine. I felt very comfortable with her.”

However that consolation dwindled through the years, Meg defined, as she turned suspicious of this lady — whose title was bleeped out of the podcast episode — and Jim.

Ultimately, Meghan says she discovered Jim and “the threesome girl” went to Cabo whereas their son Hart was getting therapy for mind harm. She recalled on Monday’s episode:

“So I find out he went to Cabo for a birthday party, while I’m just doing the thing with our son, from my understanding he takes this girl with him… The threesome girl.”

It will get even juicer, Perezcious readers: Jim responded to Meg’s claims, telling E! Information that Meghan has had her justifiable share of trysts through the years, too!

He stated:

“As far as threesomes go, there were a more than few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan. Recently, I have learned that she carried on with a few of these women without me being present. Would that not being considered cheating? How can she have a podcast talking about intimacy and relationships when she has neither?”

Ouch!

As for the Cabo trip his ex described as “hurtful,” Jim countered:

“I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus one for the weekend. The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years.”

Gee, we marvel why…

Jim went on to say he’s fed up with Meghan utilizing their youngster “as a crutch for the whole world to see,” including:

“He is responding well and thriving more every day.”

Nicely, that’s good to listen to!

The remainder is, like we stated, v messy.

What do U assume is de facto occurring right here, Perezcious readers?

